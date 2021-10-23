Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

Forwards Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele will miss Saturday's game against the Nashville Predators as they are both remaining in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.

#NHLJets forwards Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele remain in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and will not play in tonight’s game. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) October 23, 2021

The duo missed the Jets' home opener against the Anaheim Ducks earlier in the week.

Wheeler was symptomatic and tested positive on Monday, meaning he will have to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days from his test date. Scheifele tested positive Tuesday but is asymptomatic. He needs to stay that way and produce two straight negative tests before returning to the team.

Ottawa Senators

Goalie Matt Murray will get the start between the pipes Saturday afternoon against the visiting New York Ranges. Rookie centre Shane Pinto, who left Thursday's game against the San Jose Sharks with an upper-body injury, is expected to miss at least the next five games, according to head coach DJ Smith.

Smith - We don't know for sure yet but it looks like Pinto will miss today, Monday and the road trip. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) October 23, 2021

New York Rangers

Alexandar Georgiev will start in net in Saturday's matinee with the Ottawa Senators, head coach Gerard Gallant anounced.

Pregame updates per #NYR Coach Gallant:



-Georgiev in net today vs. OTT

-Kakko (upper body, IR) skated again yesterday and is progressing well pic.twitter.com/4BWetzEx1e — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Gallant also said that forward Kaapo Kakko skated again on Friday and is progressing well. He was placed on the injured reserve list with an upper-body injury retroactive to last Saturday.