Pittsburgh Penguins veteran defenceman Kris Letang won't be available for Saturday's clash against the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs as he has been placed in COVID protocol.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said Letang had a positive test, but is not a confirmed positive.

"He is not a confirmed positive. He has had a positive test. He is in the process of confirmatory tests, and that's part of the protocol," Sullivan told the media Saturday morning.

Fellow Penguins forward Jeff Carter tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday while goalie Tristan Jarry was also place in the COVID protocol. However, the Penguins announced that Jarry would be between the pipes as the starting goalie Saturday against the Leafs.

A 34-year-old native of Montreal, Letang is in his 16th season with the Penguins after they selected him in the third-round of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft. Letang has four assists over four games this season.

Pittsburgh will also be without stars Sidney Crosby (wrist) and Evgeni Malkin (knee) against Toronto as both have yet to play this season due to their injuries.