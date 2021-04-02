Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

Forward Blake Wheeler was on the ice at Winnipeg's morning skate Friday after playing only the first period in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He will be a game-time decision for Friday's rematch against the Leafs.

Blake Wheeler felt good at morning skate and #NHLJets will see how he feels when he returns to the rink tonight. #NHLJets #TSN #NHL @TSN_Edge — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) April 2, 2021

"We'll get it looked at (Thursday) … He just wasn't feeling it right so we want to be careful with him," head coach Paul Maurice said Wednesday.

"Truly I don't know. He may be back on the ice full-on next game," he added. "It's not COVID-related."

He played 5:18 of action before departing.

Wheeler has only missed six games since the team relocated to Winnipeg in 2011. Only Keith Yandle and Phil Kessel have played more games over that stretch, tweets TSN's Sara Orlesky.

Blake Wheeler has been so durable for the #NHLJets. He has only missed 6 games since the team relocated to Winnipeg in 2011. Only Keith Yandle and Phil Kessel have played more games over that stretch. #TSN — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) April 2, 2021

Additionally, Jets defenceman Nathan Beaulieu will miss the rest of the season after having shoulder surgery on a torn labrum on Thursday.

Montreal Canadiens

Veteran forward Eric Staal, who was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres, should be out of quarantine on Saturday and will skate on Sunday, according to head coach Dominique Ducharme. He will likely make his Canadiens debut on Monday against the Edmonton Oilers, but his position in the lineup is still to be determined.

"We'll see. There are many options. We still have a game to play (Saturday). Some guys are doing well together and we don't want to change everything," said the coach.

The Canadiens announced Friday morning that they are reassigning forward Laurent Dauphin and defenceman Xavier Ouellet to the AHL's Laval Rocket.

The Montreal Canadiens have reassigned forward Laurent Dauphin and defenseman Xavier Ouellet to the AHL’s Laval Rocket.



Both of them are going to be available to play in tonight’s game against the Stockton Heat. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 2, 2021

The team says both players will be eligible to play Friday against the Stockton Heat.

Montreal also announced Friday they have agreed to a one-year contract with defenceman Corey Schueneman.

The Canadiens announced today that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with defenseman Corey Schueneman.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/OJlb5ZqW63 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 2, 2021

Calgary Flames

Flames head coach Darryl Sutter confirms that forward Chris Tanev will be in the lineup Friday after getting hit by Pierre-Luc Dubois on Monday.

"A lot of guys would've not finished the game and gotten ready for the next one, but he came back and finished the game," Sutter said.

Darryl Sutter confirms Chris Tanev will be in the lineup tonight after getting hit by Pierre-Luc Dubois on Monday.



"A lot of guys would've not finished the game and gotten ready for the next one, but he came back and finished the game."



Called Tanev "old school." — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) April 2, 2021

Ottawa Senators

The Sens announce defenceman Olle Alsing and forward Logan Shaw have been recalled from the AHL's Belleville Senators and reassigned to the team's taxi squad. Forward Artem Anisimov has been recalled from the taxi squad.

1/2 Roster update: The #Sens have made the following roster moves:



D Olle Alsing and RW Logan Shaw have been recalled from @BellevilleSens and re-assigned to the team's taxi squad.



C Artem Anisimov has been recalled from the taxi squad. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) April 2, 2021

2/2 Roster update: The #Sens have made the following roster moves:



C Clark Bishop and LW Alex Formenton have been re-assigned to the team's taxi squad. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) April 2, 2021

Meanwhile, forwards Clark Bishop and Alex Formenton have been reassigned to the taxi squad.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues announce forward Ivan Barbashev has been activated off injured reserve after missing the last 18 games with an ankle injury.

Head coach Craig Berube told reporters Thursday it's possible that Barbashev makes his return Friday against the Colorado Avalanche.

Dallas Stars

The Stars announced Thursday night they have signed goaltender Adam Scheel to a two-year, entry-level contract.

The @DallasStars have signed North Dakota goaltender Adam Scheel who has signed an ATO with #txstars.

He joins the team for the remainder of the 2020-21 AHL season. Transaction presented by #bluecornharvest.

Read: https://t.co/VoRHFQKjUY pic.twitter.com/TYf7fFKWKn — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) April 2, 2021

He will report to the team's AHL affiliate, the Texas Stars, for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes announced they have recalled goaltender Petr Mrazek from his conditioning stint with the AHL's Chicago Wolves.

Forward Max McCormick has also been recalled to the team’s taxi squad from Chicago.

Chicago Blackhawks

Forward Brandon Hagel did not practice with his team on Friday and has been placed into COVID-19 protocol. The 22-year-old has five goals and nine assists over 35 games this season.

Waivers

The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Evgeny Svechnikov on waivers, it was announced Friday afternoon.

Edmonton Oilers forward Tyler Ennis, New Jersey Devils winger Nikita Gusev and Los Angeles Kings forward Matt Luff all cleared after being waived on Thursday.