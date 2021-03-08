1h ago
Ice Chips: Bruins' Käse back on ice
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Boston Bruins
Forward Ondrej Käse is skating Monday on his own.
Kase hasn't played since Jan. 16 because of an upper-body injury.
Minnesota Wild
Kaapo Kahkonen will start for the Wild against the Vegas Golden Knights.
He is is 9-4-0 with a 2.30 GAA and a .918 save percentage.