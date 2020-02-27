6h ago
Ice Chips: Giordano a GTD vs. Preds
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Calgary Flames
Head coach Geoff Ward told reporters that defenceman Mark Giordano is a game-time decision Thursday night against the Nashville Predators.
He has not played since Feb. 4, missing 10 games because of a hamstring injury.
In 54 games this season, he has five goals and 22 assists.
Winnipeg Jets
Defenceman Josh Morrissey was a late scratch against the Buffalo Sabres over the weekend with an upper-body injury and according to TSN's Sara Orlesky, he is now considered day-to-day but hasn't been ruled out for this weekend.
Meanwhile, Sami Nuki, Carl Dahlstrom, Luca Sbisa and Mathieu Perreault are all considered week-to-week with various injuries.
Here were the lines at Jets' skate according to TSN's Brian Munz:
Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler
Ehlers-Eakin-Laine
Harkins-Copp-Roslovic
Appleton-Shore-Bourque
Kulikov-Pionk
Beaulieu-DeMelo
Bitetto-Poolman
Hellebuyck
Brossoit
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens announced Thursday morning that forward Jonathan Drouin will miss Thursday's game against the New York Rangers because of an ankle injury.
In his place, forward Charles Hudon has been recalled on an emergency basis from the AHL's Laval Rocket.
Hudon has 27 goals and eight assists in 46 games with Laval this season. He has also spent nine game with the Habs, tallying one assist.
Carey Price will start in net against New York.
Ottawa Senators
The Senators have recalled forward Josh Norris from the AHL's Belleville Senators ahead of their matchup with the Vancouver Canucks.
Norris has 30 goals and 28 assists in 52 AHL games this season.
Tkachuk-Norris-Ryan
Balcers-Tierney-Brown
Paul-Anisimov-Hawryluk
Boedker-Peca-Sabourin
Chabot-Hainsey
Reilly-Zaitsev
Englund-Jaros
Hogberg expected starter
Anderson
Injured
Duclair
White
Borowiecki
Vancouver Canucks
The Canucks are expected to have Thatcher Demko in net Thursday night against the Ottawa Senators according to TSN 1040's Jeff Paterson.
Here are the expected lines:
Miller-Pettersson-Toffoli
Pearson-Horvat-Eriksson
Roussel-Gaudette-Virtanen
Motte-Beagle-Sutter
Hughes-Tanev
Edler-Stecher
Fantenberg-Myers
Demko
However, the Canucks are not skating prior to the matchup so the lineup won't be confirmed until closer to game time.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Forward Josh Anderson could miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
"Expect to hear more on Columbus forward Josh Anderson this week. Sounds like he's done for the season with a shoulder injury that may require surgical repair," Dreger tweeted Thursday.
Anderson has just one goal in 26 games this season.