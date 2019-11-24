Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

Flames' defenceman T.J. Brodie returned to practice for the first time since joining the team on their current three-game road trip. Brodie has not played since collapsing during practice on Thursday, November 14. He will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Brodie, 29, has recorded eight assists in 21 games with Calgary this season.

Brods is back!



The blueliner has hit the ice for his first practice with the boys since joining the team on this road trip! pic.twitter.com/DihyHpXJBR — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 24, 2019

"It's good to be back. I'm feeling good."



TJ Brodie is back with the boys in Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/zqykvCt2QZ — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 24, 2019

"He'll be a game-time decision tomorrow. We hope to get him in the lineup."



Bill Peters on TJ Brodie's status for Monday's game on Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/W4l1A7mY2t — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 24, 2019

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs' forward Alex Kerfoot will have a hearing for his hit on Colorado Avalanche defenceman Erik Johnson on Saturday night.

Leafs forward Alex Kerfoot will have a hearing tomorrow for hit on Johnson. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 24, 2019

Ottawa Senators

Head coach D.J. Smith provided injury updates on Erik Brannstrom and Scott Sabourin Sunday afternoon. Brannstrom, who has missed three consecutive games, may return within the next week. Sabourin remains without a timetable for his return following his collision with Boston Bruins' forward David Backes.

#Sens head coach D.J. Smith talks facing the Blue Jackets tomorrow night as well as some updates on Sabourin, Brannstrom, Balcers and more...



READ: https://t.co/B3ATHxdGdj pic.twitter.com/CNWBEE8WHs — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) November 24, 2019

Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins defenceman Kris Letang participated in practice Sunday morning. The 32-year old was placed on Injured Reserve by the club on Friday, as he had been sidelined since November 4, with a lower-body issue. Prior to his injury, Letang had recorded four goals and eight assists in 15 games.

Head coach Mike Sullivan says the blueliner will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Flames.

Coach Sullivan: "Letang's practice today was very encouraging. We'll see how he responds overnight. My sense is he'll be a game-time decision on Monday." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 24, 2019

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit recalled right-winger Filip Zadina from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday. Zadina, the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NHL draft, has recorded 13 points in 19 games with the Griffins this season. The 19-year old had a six-game point streak (four goals, four assists) snapped on Saturday night.

The Detroit #RedWings today recalled right wing Filip Zadina from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins and placed defenseman Mike Green on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 19.



Details: https://t.co/vVVcdpVWCq pic.twitter.com/XYnXbwR1NK — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 24, 2019

Defenceman Mike Green was placed on IR in a corresponding move.

St. Louis Blues

Blues' forward Robert Bortuzzo will have a hearing on Sunday following his cross-check to Nashville's Viktor Arvidsson in the first period of Saturday's 4-2 loss. Bortuzzo, 30, was given a two-minute minor on the play.

St. Louis’ Robert Bortuzzo will have a hearing Sunday for Cross-checking Nashville’s Viktor Arvidsson. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 24, 2019

Here is the Bortuzzo crosscheck. https://t.co/XNXtG0nPo7 — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 24, 2019

Washington Capitals

The Capitals re-assigned forward Mike Sgarbossa to the Hershey Bears of the AHL. The 27-year old was recalled last Wednesday and played two games for the Capitals, recording zero points.

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have re-assigned forward Mike Sgarbossa to the Hershey Bears of the AHL. https://t.co/Bomm4UsnPr — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 24, 2019

Philadelphia Flyers

Defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere was a healthy scratch for the Flyer's 3-2 shootout loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday. It was the first time this season that the 26-year old did not dress for a game. Gostisbehere has recorded one goal and five assists in 22 games this season.