Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Los Angeles Kings

Kyle Clifford did not travel with the Kings for their four-game road trip, because of an injury he obtained in Saturday night's game from Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. LA Kings insider Jon Rosen reported that there is potential for him to join the team mid-trip, as the 27-year old is listed as day-to-day. The winger has five goals this season.