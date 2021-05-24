20m ago
Ice Chips: Habs' Caufield takes line rushes
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Has Campbell erased any doubts about his playoff capability? What could Caufield offer Canadiens?
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
It appears to Cole Caufield time.
The 20-year-old rookie is on track suit up for his NHL playoff game Monday night when the Habs look to take a 2-1 series lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Caufield skated on a line at practice with Nick Suzuki and Joel Armia.
#Habs Caufield with Suzuki and Armia. @TSN_Edge— John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) May 24, 2021
Caufield, who joined the team out of college in April, posted four goals and five points in 10 games during the regular season.
With Caufield drawing into the lineup, it appears Tomas Tatar will get the night off as he skated with the expected scratched players.
Byron - Danault - Anderson
Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Gallagher
Armia - Suzuki - Caufield
Lehkonen - Staal - Perry
Chiarot - Weber
Edmundson - Petry
Kulak - Merrill
Price
Allen