Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

It appears to Cole Caufield time.

The 20-year-old rookie is on track suit up for his NHL playoff game Monday night when the Habs look to take a 2-1 series lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Caufield skated on a line at practice with Nick Suzuki and Joel Armia.

Caufield, who joined the team out of college in April, posted four goals and five points in 10 games during the regular season.

With Caufield drawing into the lineup, it appears Tomas Tatar will get the night off as he skated with the expected scratched players.

Byron - Danault - Anderson

Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Gallagher

Armia - Suzuki - Caufield

Lehkonen - Staal - Perry

Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Kulak - Merrill

Price

Allen