Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Colorado Avalanche 

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar confirmed that forward Nathan MacKinnon will return on Wednesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper will get the start. 

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs forward Ondrej Kase (upper body) skated for a second straight day but will not play tonight against the Colorado Avalanche.

Montreal Canadiens

Goaltender Carey Price skated with the team at Wednesday's practice as he continues to work his way back following his time in the NHL's Player Assistance Program.

Edmonton Oilers

Projected Oilers lineup for Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins:

Hyman - McDavid - Kassian
RNH - Draisaitl - Yamamoto
Foegele - McLeod - Puljujärvi
Benson - Ryan - Sceviour

Russell - Barrie
Lagesson - Bouchard
Niemelainen - Broberg

Koskinen
Skinner

Ottawa Senators

The Senators lines at morning skate ahead of the team's game against the Vancouver Canucks.

Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken have placed forward Calle Jarnkrok and goaltender Chris Driedger on injured reserve, the team announced on Wednesday. Forward Kole Lind and goalie Joey Daccord have been recalled from the Charlotte Checkers.

Jordan Eberle (lower body),  Jaden Schwartz (lower body), and Will Borgen (lower body) will also not be available Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings. 

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning have reassigned defenceman Sean Day to the AHL's Syracuse Crunch, the team announced on Wednesday.

Philadelphia Flyers 

Forward Kevin Hayes will return to the Flyers' lineup tonight against the New York Rangers, the team announced. The 29-year-old has been out since Nov. 16 with an abdominal injury. 

Colorado Avalanche 

The Avalanche have reassigned goaltender Pavel Francouz to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on a long-term injury conditioning assignment.

Nashville Predators 

The Predators have assigned forward Michael McCarron to the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals.

San Jose Sharks

The Sharks have recalled defenceman Nicolas Melcohe from the AHL's San Jose Barracuda and have reassigned forward Scotty Reedy to the Barracuda. 

Buffalo Sabres

Sabres' forward Casey Mittelstadt will return to the lineup tomorrow against the Florida Panthers, according to head coach Don Granato. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenceman Jacob Bryson both practiced and will play on Thursday as well.