Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Colorado Avalanche

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar confirmed that forward Nathan MacKinnon will return on Wednesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper will get the start.

Avs coach Jared Bednar says Nathan MacKinnon is “raring to go”



Darcy Kuemper gets the start @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 1, 2021

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs forward Ondrej Kase (upper body) skated for a second straight day but will not play tonight against the Colorado Avalanche.

Auston Matthews isn’t the only clean-shaven Leaf this morning



Ondrej Kase (upper body) is back on the ice for a second straight day … but will miss a third straight game tonight pic.twitter.com/0LTjWUIUWl — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 1, 2021

Montreal Canadiens

Goaltender Carey Price skated with the team at Wednesday's practice as he continues to work his way back following his time in the NHL's Player Assistance Program.

Edmonton Oilers

Projected Oilers lineup for Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins:

Hyman - McDavid - Kassian

RNH - Draisaitl - Yamamoto

Foegele - McLeod - Puljujärvi

Benson - Ryan - Sceviour

Russell - Barrie

Lagesson - Bouchard

Niemelainen - Broberg

Koskinen

Skinner

Ottawa Senators

The Senators lines at morning skate ahead of the team's game against the Vancouver Canucks.

Sens Wednesday morning skate:



Tkachuk Norris Batherson

Stützle Paul CBrown

Formenton Gaudette Sanford

Tierney Gambrell Watson

Ennis



Chabot Zub

Mete Zaitsev

Holden Thomson

Del Zotto



Gustavsson-starters end.

Forsberg. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) December 1, 2021

Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken have placed forward Calle Jarnkrok and goaltender Chris Driedger on injured reserve, the team announced on Wednesday. Forward Kole Lind and goalie Joey Daccord have been recalled from the Charlotte Checkers.

#SeaKraken forward Calle Jarnkrok and goaltender Chris Driedger have been placed on IR.



Additionally, forward Kole Lind and goaltender Joey Daccord have been recalled from @CheckersHockey. pic.twitter.com/DuKZ0caj8w — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) December 1, 2021

Jordan Eberle (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), and Will Borgen (lower body) will also not be available Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings.

Eberle (lower body), Schwartz (lower body), Borgen (lower body), Driedger (lower body) all not available for #SeaKraken tonight vs DET.



As previously shared, Kole Lind and Joey Daccord have joined the club. — Alison (@AlisonL) December 1, 2021

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning have reassigned defenceman Sean Day to the AHL's Syracuse Crunch, the team announced on Wednesday.

We have reassigned defenseman Sean Day to the @SyracuseCrunch. https://t.co/icuo8rDkWc — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 1, 2021

Philadelphia Flyers

Forward Kevin Hayes will return to the Flyers' lineup tonight against the New York Rangers, the team announced. The 29-year-old has been out since Nov. 16 with an abdominal injury.

“He’s good to go.”



Hollywood is back in the lineup for #PHIvsNYR. pic.twitter.com/JUeI5tHO6i — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) December 1, 2021

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche have reassigned goaltender Pavel Francouz to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on a long-term injury conditioning assignment.

ROSTER ALERT: The @Avalanche have reassigned Goaltender Pavel Francouz to us on a long-term injury conditioning assignment.#EaglesCountry — Colorado Eagles (@ColoradoEagles) December 1, 2021

Nashville Predators

The Predators have assigned forward Michael McCarron to the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals.

The #Preds have reassigned forward Michael McCarron to Milwaukee (AHL).https://t.co/55KpjeH9bg — Nashville Forsbergs (@PredsNHL) December 1, 2021

San Jose Sharks

The Sharks have recalled defenceman Nicolas Melcohe from the AHL's San Jose Barracuda and have reassigned forward Scotty Reedy to the Barracuda.

We have recalled Nicolas Melcohe from the @sjbarracuda.



Additionally, Scotty Reedy has been reassigned to the Barracuda. — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) December 1, 2021

Buffalo Sabres

Sabres' forward Casey Mittelstadt will return to the lineup tomorrow against the Florida Panthers, according to head coach Don Granato. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenceman Jacob Bryson both practiced and will play on Thursday as well.