3h ago
Ice Chips: MacKinnon to return vs. Leafs
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Colorado Avalanche
Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar confirmed that forward Nathan MacKinnon will return on Wednesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper will get the start.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs forward Ondrej Kase (upper body) skated for a second straight day but will not play tonight against the Colorado Avalanche.
Montreal Canadiens
Goaltender Carey Price skated with the team at Wednesday's practice as he continues to work his way back following his time in the NHL's Player Assistance Program.
Edmonton Oilers
Projected Oilers lineup for Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins:
Hyman - McDavid - Kassian
RNH - Draisaitl - Yamamoto
Foegele - McLeod - Puljujärvi
Benson - Ryan - Sceviour
Russell - Barrie
Lagesson - Bouchard
Niemelainen - Broberg
Koskinen
Skinner
Ottawa Senators
The Senators lines at morning skate ahead of the team's game against the Vancouver Canucks.
Seattle Kraken
The Seattle Kraken have placed forward Calle Jarnkrok and goaltender Chris Driedger on injured reserve, the team announced on Wednesday. Forward Kole Lind and goalie Joey Daccord have been recalled from the Charlotte Checkers.
Jordan Eberle (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), and Will Borgen (lower body) will also not be available Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings.
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning have reassigned defenceman Sean Day to the AHL's Syracuse Crunch, the team announced on Wednesday.
Philadelphia Flyers
Forward Kevin Hayes will return to the Flyers' lineup tonight against the New York Rangers, the team announced. The 29-year-old has been out since Nov. 16 with an abdominal injury.
Colorado Avalanche
The Avalanche have reassigned goaltender Pavel Francouz to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on a long-term injury conditioning assignment.
Nashville Predators
The Predators have assigned forward Michael McCarron to the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals.
San Jose Sharks
The Sharks have recalled defenceman Nicolas Melcohe from the AHL's San Jose Barracuda and have reassigned forward Scotty Reedy to the Barracuda.
Buffalo Sabres
Sabres' forward Casey Mittelstadt will return to the lineup tomorrow against the Florida Panthers, according to head coach Don Granato. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenceman Jacob Bryson both practiced and will play on Thursday as well.