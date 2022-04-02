Ice Chips: Avalanche F Kadri out vs. Penguins

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Colorado Avalanche

Nazem Kadri did not practice Friday and the forward has been ruled out against the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday afternoon, according to Peter Baugh of the Athletic.

The team confirmed Kadri was suffering from an upper-body injury that may likely happened Thursday night against the San Jose Sharks.

Kadri, 31, has 26 goals and a career high 83 points in 65 games this season

Darcy Kuemper is expected to start on Saturday against the Penguins, according to Baugh.

Kuemper, 31, has a 31-9-3 record with a .924 save percentage and 2.37 goals-against average this season.

The 6-foot-5 goaltender has five wins in his last 10 games.

Montreal Canadiens

Jake Allen will start in net on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, according to head coach Martin St-Louis.

Martin St-Louis confirme que Jake Allen affrontera le Lightning ce soir.



Allen, 31, has a 7-19-4 recrod with a .907 save percentage and 3.19 goals-against average this season.

The 6-foot-2 goaltender has two wins in his last 10 appearances.

Calgary Flames

Forward Sean Monahan will go onto LTIR and will undergo season ending hip surgery, the team announced on Saturday.

.@MFradiology Injury Updates: Sean Monahan has been placed on LTIR and will undergo season-ending surgery on his hip.



Monahan, 27, has eight goals and 23 points in 65 games this season.

Additionally, defenceman Oliver Kylington is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Kylington, 24, has eight goals and 27 points in 64 games this season.

The Flames have recalled defenceman Connor Mackey from the AHL's Stockton Head in a corresponding move.

Mackey, 25, has five goals and 36 points in 53 games with the Heat.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets used these lines during Saturday's morning skate prior to their game against the Los Angeles Kings, according to team reporter Mitchell Clinton.

Stastny - Scheifele - Ehlers

Sandford - Dubois - Wheeler

Svechnikov - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Toninato - Harkins

Morrissey - DeMelo

Heinola - Pionk

Stanley - Dillon

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to be in net against the Kings, according to Clinton.

Hellebuyck, 28, registered a 25-23-9 record with a .912 save percentage and 2.92 goals-against average this season.

The 6-foot-4 goaltender has seven victories in his last 10 games.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Jack Campbell will be in net on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Campbell, 30, hasn't played since March 8 while recovering from a rib injury.

The 6-foot-3 goaltender has a 24-9-4 record with a .914 save percentage and 2.65 goals-against average this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are projected to use these lines for Saturday's game against the Boston Bruins:

Voracek - Roslovic - Laine

Nyquist - Sillinger - Bjorkstrand

Chinakhov - Kuraly - Danforth

Robinson - Gaunce - Bemstrom

Gavrikov - Peeke

Kukan - Bean

Bayreuther - Boqvist

Merzlikins

Berube

Elvis Merzlikins is expected to be in net against the Bruins on Saturday, according to team reporter Jeff Svovoda.

Merzlikins, 27, has a 22-17-5 record with a .902 save percentage and 3.42 goals-against average this season.

The 6-foot-3 goaltender has won three of his last 10 appearances.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins used these lines during Saturday's morning skate prior to their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets:

Marchand - Bergeron - DeBrusk

Hall - Haula - Pastrnak

Frederic - Coyle - Smith

Foligno - Nosek - Lazar

Lindholm - McAvoy

Grzelcyk - Carlo

Forbort - Reilly

Swayman

Ullmark

Philadelphia Flyers

Carter Hart will be in net on Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Carter Hart returns to the lineup tonight for #TORvsPHI.



Hart, 23, has a 13-21-7 record with a .909 save percentage and 3.04 goals-against average this season.

The 6-foot-2 goaltender has four wins in his last 10 appearances.

Additionally, forward Travis Konecny will not play on Saturday due to illness and forward Haydon Hodgson will take his place in the lineup.

Konecny, 25, is second in team scoring with 12 goals and 43 points in 64 games this season.

Hodgson, 26, has a goal and two points in four games with the Flyers this season.

Florida Panthers

Forward Anton Lundell returned the the Panthers lineup on Saturday against the New Jersey Devils after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury.

Coach Brunette says Anton Lundell will return to the lineup and play this afternoon in New Jersey.



Lundell, 20, tallied 14 goals and 38 points in 52 games this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Tristan Jarry will be in net on Saturday afternoon against the Colorado Avalanche.

Jarry, 26, has a 33-14-6 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.33 goals-against average this season.

The 6-foot-2 netminder has seven wins in his last 10 games.

Minnesota Wild

Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to start on Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Fleury, 37, has a 21-21-5 record with a .909 save percentage and 2.88 goals-against average this season.

The 6-foot-2 veteran goalie won both of his starts since joining the Wild on March 21.

Additionally, forward Matt Boldy will not play on Saturday and projected not to play on Sunday due to an upper-body injury, according to Russo.

Boldy, 20, will be reevaluated prior to Tuesday's game against the Nashville Predators.

The 6-foot-2 forward has 12 goals and 27 points in 35 games this season.

San Jose Sharks

The Sharks have activated defenceman Mario Ferraro of injured reserve on Saturday,

Ferraro, 23, has missed the Sharks' last 15 games after undergoing surgery to fix a fracture in his lower left fibula.

The 6-foot-0 defenceman has two goals and 11 points in 48 games this season.

Kaapo Kahkonen is expected to start in net on Saturday against the Dallas Stars, according to Seng Peng of SJ Hockey Now.

Kahkonen, 25, has a 12-10-3 record with a .910 save percentage and 2.96 goals-against average this season.

The 6-foot-2 goaltender has yet to win a game since being traded to the Sharks from the Minnesota Wild on March 21.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings recalled forward Kyle Criscuolo from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today recalled center Kyle Criscuolo from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.



Criscuolo, 29, has 12 goals and 32 points in 49 games with the Griffins this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Brian Elliott is expected to start on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Elliott, 26, has a 7-3-2 record with a .916 save percentage and 2.38 goals-against average this season,

The 6-foor-2- netminder has won five of his last 10 appearances.

Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars used these lines during Saturday's morning skate prior to their game against the San Jose Sharks, according to Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News.

Robertson - Hintz - Pavelski

Namestnikov - Seguin - Gurianov

Peterson - Benn - Radulov

Raffl - Faksa - Glendening

Studenic, Kiviranta

Suter - Heiskanen

Harley - Klingberg

Sekera - Hakanpaa

Hanley

Wedgewood

Oettinger