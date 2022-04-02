2h ago
Ice Chips: Avalanche F Kadri out vs. Penguins
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Colorado Avalanche
Nazem Kadri did not practice Friday and the forward has been ruled out against the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday afternoon, according to Peter Baugh of the Athletic.
The team confirmed Kadri was suffering from an upper-body injury that may likely happened Thursday night against the San Jose Sharks.
Kadri, 31, has 26 goals and a career high 83 points in 65 games this season
Darcy Kuemper is expected to start on Saturday against the Penguins, according to Baugh.
Kuemper, 31, has a 31-9-3 record with a .924 save percentage and 2.37 goals-against average this season.
The 6-foot-5 goaltender has five wins in his last 10 games.
Montreal Canadiens
Jake Allen will start in net on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, according to head coach Martin St-Louis.
Allen, 31, has a 7-19-4 recrod with a .907 save percentage and 3.19 goals-against average this season.
The 6-foot-2 goaltender has two wins in his last 10 appearances.
Calgary Flames
Forward Sean Monahan will go onto LTIR and will undergo season ending hip surgery, the team announced on Saturday.
Monahan, 27, has eight goals and 23 points in 65 games this season.
Additionally, defenceman Oliver Kylington is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.
Kylington, 24, has eight goals and 27 points in 64 games this season.
The Flames have recalled defenceman Connor Mackey from the AHL's Stockton Head in a corresponding move.
Mackey, 25, has five goals and 36 points in 53 games with the Heat.
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets used these lines during Saturday's morning skate prior to their game against the Los Angeles Kings, according to team reporter Mitchell Clinton.
Stastny - Scheifele - Ehlers
Sandford - Dubois - Wheeler
Svechnikov - Lowry - Appleton
Barron - Toninato - Harkins
Morrissey - DeMelo
Heinola - Pionk
Stanley - Dillon
Connor Hellebuyck is expected to be in net against the Kings, according to Clinton.
Hellebuyck, 28, registered a 25-23-9 record with a .912 save percentage and 2.92 goals-against average this season.
The 6-foot-4 goaltender has seven victories in his last 10 games.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Jack Campbell will be in net on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.
Campbell, 30, hasn't played since March 8 while recovering from a rib injury.
The 6-foot-3 goaltender has a 24-9-4 record with a .914 save percentage and 2.65 goals-against average this season.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets are projected to use these lines for Saturday's game against the Boston Bruins:
Voracek - Roslovic - Laine
Nyquist - Sillinger - Bjorkstrand
Chinakhov - Kuraly - Danforth
Robinson - Gaunce - Bemstrom
Gavrikov - Peeke
Kukan - Bean
Bayreuther - Boqvist
Merzlikins
Berube
Elvis Merzlikins is expected to be in net against the Bruins on Saturday, according to team reporter Jeff Svovoda.
Merzlikins, 27, has a 22-17-5 record with a .902 save percentage and 3.42 goals-against average this season.
The 6-foot-3 goaltender has won three of his last 10 appearances.
Boston Bruins
The Bruins used these lines during Saturday's morning skate prior to their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets:
Marchand - Bergeron - DeBrusk
Hall - Haula - Pastrnak
Frederic - Coyle - Smith
Foligno - Nosek - Lazar
Lindholm - McAvoy
Grzelcyk - Carlo
Forbort - Reilly
Swayman
Ullmark
Philadelphia Flyers
Carter Hart will be in net on Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Hart, 23, has a 13-21-7 record with a .909 save percentage and 3.04 goals-against average this season.
The 6-foot-2 goaltender has four wins in his last 10 appearances.
Additionally, forward Travis Konecny will not play on Saturday due to illness and forward Haydon Hodgson will take his place in the lineup.
Konecny, 25, is second in team scoring with 12 goals and 43 points in 64 games this season.
Hodgson, 26, has a goal and two points in four games with the Flyers this season.
Florida Panthers
Forward Anton Lundell returned the the Panthers lineup on Saturday against the New Jersey Devils after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury.
Lundell, 20, tallied 14 goals and 38 points in 52 games this season.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Tristan Jarry will be in net on Saturday afternoon against the Colorado Avalanche.
Jarry, 26, has a 33-14-6 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.33 goals-against average this season.
The 6-foot-2 netminder has seven wins in his last 10 games.
Minnesota Wild
Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to start on Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.
Fleury, 37, has a 21-21-5 record with a .909 save percentage and 2.88 goals-against average this season.
The 6-foot-2 veteran goalie won both of his starts since joining the Wild on March 21.
Additionally, forward Matt Boldy will not play on Saturday and projected not to play on Sunday due to an upper-body injury, according to Russo.
Boldy, 20, will be reevaluated prior to Tuesday's game against the Nashville Predators.
The 6-foot-2 forward has 12 goals and 27 points in 35 games this season.
San Jose Sharks
The Sharks have activated defenceman Mario Ferraro of injured reserve on Saturday,
Ferraro, 23, has missed the Sharks' last 15 games after undergoing surgery to fix a fracture in his lower left fibula.
The 6-foot-0 defenceman has two goals and 11 points in 48 games this season.
Kaapo Kahkonen is expected to start in net on Saturday against the Dallas Stars, according to Seng Peng of SJ Hockey Now.
Kahkonen, 25, has a 12-10-3 record with a .910 save percentage and 2.96 goals-against average this season.
The 6-foot-2 goaltender has yet to win a game since being traded to the Sharks from the Minnesota Wild on March 21.
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings recalled forward Kyle Criscuolo from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday.
Criscuolo, 29, has 12 goals and 32 points in 49 games with the Griffins this season.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Brian Elliott is expected to start on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.
Elliott, 26, has a 7-3-2 record with a .916 save percentage and 2.38 goals-against average this season,
The 6-foor-2- netminder has won five of his last 10 appearances.
Dallas Stars
The Dallas Stars used these lines during Saturday's morning skate prior to their game against the San Jose Sharks, according to Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News.
Robertson - Hintz - Pavelski
Namestnikov - Seguin - Gurianov
Peterson - Benn - Radulov
Raffl - Faksa - Glendening
Studenic, Kiviranta
Suter - Heiskanen
Harley - Klingberg
Sekera - Hakanpaa
Hanley
Wedgewood
Oettinger