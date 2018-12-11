Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

St. Louis Blues

Defenceman Joel Edmundson will miss tonight's game against the Florida Panthers.

St. Louis head coach Craig Berube says that Edmundson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Edmundson has a goal and six assists in 26 games played this season.

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks announced today that goaltender Ryan Miller sufferered a MCL sprain Sunday against New Jersey and will miss about six weeks.

Miller is in his second year with Anaheim, serving as starter John Gibson's backup.

In seven starts this season, Miller is 4-2-1 with a .922 save percentage and a 2.71 goals against average.

Washington Capitals

Forward T.J. Oshie will likely draw back into the Capitals' lineup tonight against the Detroit Red Wings, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Oshie (concussion) said it looks he will be back in tonight for Capitals vs. Detroit.



Reirden:

“We’ll see how he is tonight. It’s game-time, but things are definitely headed in that direction, so that will be exciting if we can get him back in there tonight.” — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) December 11, 2018

Oshie has been out with a concussion since getting thrown to the ice by Winnipeg's Josh Morrissey in a Nov. 14 game against the Jets.

In 18 games played this season, Oshie has nine goals and five assists.

St. Louis Blues

Forward Jaden Schwartz will return to the Blues' lineup tonight against the Florida Panthers, per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis.

Schwartz will play tonight. Waiting to see who will be out: Sanford and Kyrou still on the ice. #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) December 11, 2018

Schwartz has missed the Blues' past eleven games after taking teammate Vladimir Tarasenko's shot to the hand during a game on Nov. 16.

In 15 games played this season, Schwartz has two goals and seven assists.

Buffalo Sabres

Forward Patrik Berglund will miss tonight's game against the Kings with an illness, meaning Zemgus Girgensons will be in the lineup, per John Vogl of The Athletic Buffalo.

Patrik Berglund will miss tonight’s game with illness, so Zemgus Girgensons is back in. — John Vogl (@BuffaloVogl) December 11, 2018

Berglund was acquired from the St. Louis Blues in the offseason as part of the Ryan O'Reilly trade, while Girgensons was the Sabres 2012 first-round draft choice.

Berglund has just two goals and two assists in 23 games played this season. Girgensons has two goals and four assists in 27 games played.

Winnipeg Jets

Forward Mathieu Perreault will play tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks, per The Winnipeg Sun's Ken Wiebe.

#NHLJets F Mathieu Perreault is on the ice and moving well, so early indications are he will be good to go tonight vs #Blackhawks — Ken Wiebe (@WiebeSunSports) December 11, 2018

Perrault was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers after getting tangled up with Dale Weise.

In 29 games this season, Perreault has three goals and seven assists.

Carolina Hurricanes

Goaltender Petr Mrazek will get the start tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Mrazek signed a one-year deal with Carolina in the offseason, but has missed time this season with a lower-body injury.

In ten starts with the Hurricanes, Mrazek has a 4-4-2 record with a .899 save percentage and a 2.41 goals against average.

Carolina Hurricanes

Forward Michael Ferland will return to the Hurricanes' lineup tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs, per NHL.com's Michael Smith.

Ferland has missed Carolina's last four games as he's been on injured reserve with a concussion.

In 24 games played this season, Ferland has eleven goals and four assists.

Washington Capitals

Forward Tom Wilson participated in today's practice wearing a non-contact jersey with the hope of playing in Carolina on Friday, according to Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post.

Tom Wilson is on the ice in a light-blue non-contact jersey. Could have him on track to play Friday, assuming he’s cleared for a full practice tomorrow. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) December 11, 2018

Wilson has been out with an upper-body injury since leaving last Tuesday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights after taking a blind-side hit from Ryan Reaves.

In eleven games played this season, Wilson has eight goals and six assists.

Game Notes

Coyotes (28P) at Bruins (36P) - 7PM (Dec 11)

BOS 1-0-0 vs ARZ in 18-19, 2-1 win in ARZ. BOS 13 straight wins vs ARZ, 5 of the wins at home

BOS: (16-10-4)

Won 2 straight, 8GF, PP 2/7

Pastrnak (1G, 4A) last 3GP

ARZ: (13-13-2)

Lost 2 straight, both at home, 9GA, PK 2/2

Keller (2G, 4A) last 5GP

Kings (23P) at Sabres (38P) - 7PM (Dec 11)

BUF 1-0-0 vs LAK in 18-19, 5-1 win in LA. BUF 7-1-0 at home vs LA in shootout era

BUF: (17-9-4)

0-3-2 last 5GP, 20GA, PK 12/16

Eichel (4G) last 2GP

LAK: (11-19-1)

2-5-0 last 7GP, 15GF, PP 2/13

Kopitar (1G, 1A) last 6GP

Canucks (29P) at Jackets (34P) - 7PM (Dec 11)

VAN 2-0-0 vs CLS in 17-18, 5GF in each game. VAN 4 straight wins in CLS, 2 by shutout

CLS: (16-11-2)

Lost 2 straight at home, 13GA, PK 4/7

Atkinson (13G, 7A) last 13GP

VAN: (13-16-3)

Won 2 straight, 11GF, PP 1/5

Pettersson (2G, 6A) last 3GP

Leafs (41P) at Hurricanes (30P) - 7PM (Dec 11)

CAR 1-0-0 vs TOR in 18-19, 5-2 win at home. TOR won 4 of past 5GP in CAR (lost last)

CAR: (13-11-4)

2-3-1 last 6GP, 9GF, PP 2/20

Aho (1G, 1A) last 6GP

TOR: (20-9-1)

0-1-1 last 2GP, 11GA, PK 5/6 (have not lost 3 straight in 18-19)

Matthews (6G, 4A) 5 game PT streak

Wings (32P) at Capitals (37P) - 730PM (Dec 11)

WSH 1-0-0 vs DET in 18-19, 3-1 win at home. WSH 7-0-2 last 9GP vs DET

WSH: (17-9-3)

Won 2 straight, 4GF in each game, PP 0/4

Ovechkin (10G, 6A) 11 game PT streak

DET: (14-13-4)

2-2-1 last 5GP, 15GF, PP 0/15

Larkin (2G, 5A) 4 game PT streak

Panthers (28P) at Blues (24P) - 8PM (Dec 11)

FLA 2-0-0 vs STL in 17-18, 12GF. FLA 3 straight wins in STL

STL: (10-14-4)

2-4-1 last 7GP, 28GA, PK 28/31

O'Reilly (2A) last 5GP

FLA: (11-11-6)

Coming off a 3-2-3 home stand, 6 of the games decided by 1G, PK 19/22

Huberdeau (4G, 13A) last 8GP

Senators (30P) at Predators (39P) - 8PM (Dec 11)

NSH 1-0-1 vs OTT in 17-18, 1-0-0 at home. NSH 5-0-1 last 6GP vs OTT. 4 straight home wins vs OTT

NSH: (19-10-1)

Lost 2 straight, both on road, 5GA in each game, PK 4/5

Johansen (1G, 3A) last 4GP, -7 past 3GP

OTT: (13-14-4)

1-2-1 last 4GP, 7GF, PP 2/12

Stone (4G, 3A) 5 game PT streak

Canadiens (35P) at Wild (32P) - 8PM (Dec 11)

MIN 2-0-0 vs MTL in 17-18, outscoring them 9-3. MIN has won 7 straight vs MTL

MIN: (15-12-2)

1-5-0 last 6GP, 24GA, PK 8/10

Granlund (0P) last 2GP, -6

MTL: (15-10-5)

Won 3 straight, 2GA in each game, PK 10/12

Domi (3G, 1A) last 3GP

Blackhawks (23P) at Jets (38P) - 8PM (Dec 11)

WPG 1-0-0 vs CHI in 18-19, 6-5 win at home. WPG 3 straight home wins vs CHI, 16GF

WPG: (18-9-2)

5-1-0 last 6GP, PK 11/13, 1GA in each of the past 3GP

Wheeler (2G, 10A) last 8GP

CHI: (9-17-5)

Lost 7 straight, 33GA, PK 16/22

Kane (3G, 6A) has a PT in 7 of the past 8GP

Oilers (34P) at Avalanche (39P) - 9PM (Dec 11)

COL 1-0-0 vs EDM in 18-19, 4-1 win in EDM. EDM 3 straight wins in COL, 17GF

COL: (17-8-5)

2-2-1 last 5GP, 18GA, PK 11/16

Rantanen (5G, 14A) 11 game PT streak

EDM: (16-12-2)

Won 3 straight, 4GA, PK 6/6

McDavid (3G, 5A) 5 game PT streak