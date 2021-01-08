As NHL training camps continue, keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the league with daily Ice Chips.

Dallas Stars

The team cancelled practice on Friday.

Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News reports the team cannot reveal why, and the league will handle communication on this matter.

Ottawa Senators

Scrimmage lines at Sens practice this morning:

Team 1

Tkachuk-White-Dadonov

Galchenyuk-Paquette-Batherson

Formenton-Peca-Shaw

Chabot-Gudbranson

Coburn-Zub

Asling-Thomson

Lajoie

Murray

Mandolese

Team 2

Balcers-Anisimov-Watson

Chlapik-Norris-C.Brown

Paul-Beaudin-Sokolov

Reilly-Zaitsev

Wolanin-Brown

Apriot-Jaros

Hogberg

Daccord

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning have assigned forward Ryan Lohlin and defenceman Devante Stephens to the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears.

The team has 41 players remaining at camp.