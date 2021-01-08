1h ago
Ice Chips: Stars cancel practice
As NHL training camps continue, keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the league with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Dallas Stars
The team cancelled practice on Friday.
Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News reports the team cannot reveal why, and the league will handle communication on this matter.
Ottawa Senators
Scrimmage lines at Sens practice this morning:
Team 1
Tkachuk-White-Dadonov
Galchenyuk-Paquette-Batherson
Formenton-Peca-Shaw
Chabot-Gudbranson
Coburn-Zub
Asling-Thomson
Lajoie
Murray
Mandolese
Team 2
Balcers-Anisimov-Watson
Chlapik-Norris-C.Brown
Paul-Beaudin-Sokolov
Reilly-Zaitsev
Wolanin-Brown
Apriot-Jaros
Hogberg
Daccord
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning have assigned forward Ryan Lohlin and defenceman Devante Stephens to the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears.
The team has 41 players remaining at camp.