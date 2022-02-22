4h ago
Ice Chips: Hamilton to return to Devils lineup on Thursday
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Sens' Chabot game-time decision, Murray out vs. Wild
New Jersey Devils
Defenceman Dougie Hamilton will return to the Devils lineup on Thursday, according to head coach Lindy Ruff.
Hamilton, 28, has missed the Devils last 17 games with a broken jaw and practiced on Tuesday on the team's top line.
The Toronto native has seven goals and 20 points in 30 games this season.
Ottawa Senators
Goaltender Matt Murray will not be available for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Wild after his wife gave birth on Tuesday morning.
Murray, 27, has a 5-9-2 record with a .919 save percentage and 2.69 goals-against average this season.
The Senators have recalled goaltender Filip Gustavsson from the AHL's Belleville Senators in response.
Gustavsson, 23, has a 3-9-1 record with a .896 save percentage and 3.66 goals-against average this season.
Anton Forsberg will start in net on Tuesday against the Wild.
Forsberg, 29, has a 10-8-2 record with a .916 save percentage and 2.78 goals-against average.
Defenceman Thomas Chabot has been removed from injured reserve but will be a game time decision for Tuesday's game against the Wild, according to head coach D.J. Smith.
Chabot, 25, has missed the Senators last four games with an undisclosed injury.
The Sainte-Marie, Que., native has three goals and 24 points in 45 games this season.
The Senators have recalled forward Mark Kastelic from Belleville and assigned defenceman Dillon Heatherington to Belleville on Tuesday.
Kastelic, 22, has an assist in eight games this season.
Heatherington, 26, has two goals and nine points in Belleville this season.
New York Rangers
The Rangers have assigned defenceman Zac Jones to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack on Tuesday.
Jones, 21, has one assist in eight games this season.
Florida Panthers
Sergei Bobrovsky will be in net on Tuesday against the Nashville Predators, according to interim head coach Andrew Brunette.
Bobrovsky, 33, has a 26-4-3 record with a .919 save percentage and 2.51 goals-against average this season.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Jean-Francois Berube will start in net for the Blue Jackets when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, according to head coach Brad Larsen.
Berube, 30, was the winning goalie during Sunday's 7-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres, which was his first NHL start since the 2017-18 season.
The Repentigny, Que., native has a 4-9-5 record with a .891 save percentage and 3.37 goals-against average with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters this season.
The Blue Jackets are projected to use these lines versus the Maple Leafs on Tuesday:
Laine - Jenner - Voracek
Nyquist - Sillinger - Bjorkstrand
Domi - Kuraly - Chinakhov
Gaunce - Roslovic - Danforth
Werenski - Peeke
Gavrikov - Boqvist
Bayreuther - Kukan
Berube
Greaves
New York Islanders
Ilya Sorokin will start on Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken, according to head coach Barry Trotz.
Sorokin, 26, has a 15-11-6 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.44 goals-against average this season.
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres have recalled forward Brandon Biro from the AHL's Rochester Americans on Tuesday.
Biro, 23, has nine goals and 36 points in 39 games with the Americans this season.
Forward Victor Olofsson will not travel with the team for Wednesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens due to a non-COVID related illness, according to head coach Don Granato.
Olofsson, 26, has seven goals and 24 points in 42 games this season.
Minnesota Wild
Cam Talbot will start in net on Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators, according to The Athletic's Michael Russo.
Talbot, 34, has a 19-10-1 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.91 goals-against average this season.
Los Angeles Kings
The Kings have recalled defenceman Jacob Moverare from the AHL's Ontario Reign on Tuesday.
Moverare, 23, has one assist in three games this season.
St. Louis Blues
Jordan Binnington is expected to start on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers, according to Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Binnington, 28, has a 11-10-3 record with a .898 save percentage and 3.35 goals-against average this season.
Boston Bruins
The Bruins have assigned forward Jack Studnicka to the AHL's Providence Bruins and recalled forward Jesper Froden and defenceman Jack Ahcan, according to Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal.
Studnicka, 23, has two assists in 10 games this season
Froden, 27, has 12 goals and 27 points in 37 games with Providence this season.
Ahcan, 24, has six goals and 20 points in 34 games with Providence this season.
Washington Capitals
Forward Nicklas Backstrom did not practice on Tuesday for personal reasons, according to Samantha Pell of the Washington Post.
Backstrom, 34, has four goals and 14 points in 19 games this season.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Forward Teddy Blueger returned for practice for the first time since breaking his jaw on Jan. 24, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.
Blueger, 27, skated in a no-contact jersey and with a full face shield.
The 6-foot-0 forward has eight goals and 17 points in 40 games this season.
Arizona Coyotes
Forward Nick Ritchie has arrived in Arizona but cannot practice with the team yet due to immigration issues, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.
Ritchie, 26, was traded by the Toronto Maple Leafs, along with a draft pick, to the Coyotes in exchange for defenceman Ilya Lybushkin and forward Ryan Dzingel on Saturday.
The Orangeville, Ont., native has two goals and nine points in 33 games this season.
Anaheim Ducks
Centre Ryan Getlzaf is expected to return on Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks, according to Elliott Teaford of the OC Register/Southern California News Group.
Getzlaf, 36, has missed the Ducks last two games with an upper-body injury.
The Regina, Sask., native has three goals and 24 points this season.
Additionally, Anthony Stolarz is expected to be in net on Tuesday against the Sharks, according to Teaford.
Stolarz, 28, has a 7-5-1 record with a .919 save percentage and 2.73 goals-against average this season.