Ice Chips: Hamilton to return to Devils lineup on Thursday

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New Jersey Devils

Defenceman Dougie Hamilton will return to the Devils lineup on Thursday, according to head coach Lindy Ruff.

Lindy Ruff confirms that #NJDevils Dougie Hamilton will return to the lineup on Thursday against the Penguins. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 22, 2022

Hamilton, 28, has missed the Devils last 17 games with a broken jaw and practiced on Tuesday on the team's top line.

The Toronto native has seven goals and 20 points in 30 games this season.

Ottawa Senators

Goaltender Matt Murray will not be available for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Wild after his wife gave birth on Tuesday morning.

Roster update: The #Sens have recalled goaltender Filip Gustavsson from @BellevilleSens.



Matt Murray will miss tonight’s game vs @mnwild after he and his wife welcomed a new baby this morning. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) February 22, 2022

Murray, 27, has a 5-9-2 record with a .919 save percentage and 2.69 goals-against average this season.

The Senators have recalled goaltender Filip Gustavsson from the AHL's Belleville Senators in response.

Gustavsson, 23, has a 3-9-1 record with a .896 save percentage and 3.66 goals-against average this season.

Anton Forsberg will start in net on Tuesday against the Wild.

Anton Forsberg will start tonight against the Wild! #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/iFt8BqWNPF — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) February 22, 2022

Forsberg, 29, has a 10-8-2 record with a .916 save percentage and 2.78 goals-against average.

Defenceman Thomas Chabot has been removed from injured reserve but will be a game time decision for Tuesday's game against the Wild, according to head coach D.J. Smith.

DJ Smith says that Thomas Chabot will be a game time decision for the #Sens, if he does play Victor Mete comes out.



They’ll continue to evaluate Josh Norris throughout the week at practice.



Dylan Gambrell “tugged” something and didn’t practice. — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) February 22, 2022

Chabot, 25, has missed the Senators last four games with an undisclosed injury.

The Sainte-Marie, Que., native has three goals and 24 points in 45 games this season.

The Senators have recalled forward Mark Kastelic from Belleville and assigned defenceman Dillon Heatherington to Belleville on Tuesday.

Roster update: The #Sens have recalled forward Mark Kastelic from @BellevilleSens.



Additionally, defenceman Dillon Heatherington has been re-assigned to Belleville. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) February 22, 2022

Kastelic, 22, has an assist in eight games this season.

Heatherington, 26, has two goals and nine points in Belleville this season.

New York Rangers

The Rangers have assigned defenceman Zac Jones to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack on Tuesday.

UPDATE: Zac Jones has been assigned to @WolfPackAHL. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 22, 2022

Jones, 21, has one assist in eight games this season.

Florida Panthers

Sergei Bobrovsky will be in net on Tuesday against the Nashville Predators, according to interim head coach Andrew Brunette.

It’ll be Sergei Bobrovsky in net tonight against Nashville, per Coach Brunette. #NSHvsFLA — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) February 22, 2022

Bobrovsky, 33, has a 26-4-3 record with a .919 save percentage and 2.51 goals-against average this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Jean-Francois Berube will start in net for the Blue Jackets when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, according to head coach Brad Larsen.

Jean-Francois Berube back between the pipes for #CBJ tonight vs. Toronto, per head coach Brad Larsen. Jet Greaves the backup. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) February 22, 2022

Berube, 30, was the winning goalie during Sunday's 7-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres, which was his first NHL start since the 2017-18 season.

The Repentigny, Que., native has a 4-9-5 record with a .891 save percentage and 3.37 goals-against average with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters this season.

The Blue Jackets are projected to use these lines versus the Maple Leafs on Tuesday:

Laine - Jenner - Voracek

Nyquist - Sillinger - Bjorkstrand

Domi - Kuraly - Chinakhov

Gaunce - Roslovic - Danforth

Werenski - Peeke

Gavrikov - Boqvist

Bayreuther - Kukan

Berube

Greaves

New York Islanders

Ilya Sorokin will start on Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken, according to head coach Barry Trotz.

No surprise but #Isles Barry Trotz confirms Ilya Sorokin will start tomorrow night at #SeaKraken to open this five-game road trip. But Semyon Varlamov will be available to back up. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) February 21, 2022

Sorokin, 26, has a 15-11-6 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.44 goals-against average this season.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres have recalled forward Brandon Biro from the AHL's Rochester Americans on Tuesday.

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled forward Brandon Biro from the Rochester Americans (AHL). pic.twitter.com/NTiEs3oNek — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) February 22, 2022

Biro, 23, has nine goals and 36 points in 39 games with the Americans this season.

Forward Victor Olofsson will not travel with the team for Wednesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens due to a non-COVID related illness, according to head coach Don Granato.

Victor Olofsson has a non-COVID illness, per Don Granato. Not going to Montreal. #Sabres — Bill Hoppe (@BillHoppeNHL) February 22, 2022

Olofsson, 26, has seven goals and 24 points in 42 games this season.

Minnesota Wild

Cam Talbot will start in net on Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators, according to The Athletic's Michael Russo.

Cam Talbot starts for #mnwild. Nico Sturm will take warmup because there’s a question mark with a forward. Sturm will be scratched if that player can play. — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) February 22, 2022

Talbot, 34, has a 19-10-1 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.91 goals-against average this season.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings have recalled defenceman Jacob Moverare from the AHL's Ontario Reign on Tuesday.

The @LAKings have made the following player transaction:



Jacob Moverare (D) has been recalled from the @ontarioreign @Enterprise | #PlayersOnTheMove — LA Kings PR (@LAKingsPR) February 22, 2022

Moverare, 23, has one assist in three games this season.

St. Louis Blues

Jordan Binnington is expected to start on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers, according to Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Binnington first off ice. — Jim Thomas (@jthom1) February 22, 2022

Binnington, 28, has a 11-10-3 record with a .898 save percentage and 3.35 goals-against average this season.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins have assigned forward Jack Studnicka to the AHL's Providence Bruins and recalled forward Jesper Froden and defenceman Jack Ahcan, according to Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal.

Boston recalls Jack Ahcan, Jesper Froden from Providence, per AHL transactions. Jack Studnicka returned to P-Bruins — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) February 22, 2022

Studnicka, 23, has two assists in 10 games this season

Froden, 27, has 12 goals and 27 points in 37 games with Providence this season.

Ahcan, 24, has six goals and 20 points in 34 games with Providence this season.

Washington Capitals

Forward Nicklas Backstrom did not practice on Tuesday for personal reasons, according to Samantha Pell of the Washington Post.

Nicklas Backstrom will not be at Capitals practice today, per team. Personal reasons. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) February 22, 2022

Backstrom, 34, has four goals and 14 points in 19 games this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Teddy Blueger returned for practice for the first time since breaking his jaw on Jan. 24, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.

Teddy Blueger has joined his teammates at practice for the first time since undergoing surgery on Jan. 24 to repair a fractured jaw, wearing a white no-contact jersey and a full face shield. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) February 22, 2022

Blueger, 27, skated in a no-contact jersey and with a full face shield.

The 6-foot-0 forward has eight goals and 17 points in 40 games this season.

Arizona Coyotes

Forward Nick Ritchie has arrived in Arizona but cannot practice with the team yet due to immigration issues, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Nick Ritchie has arrived in Arizona but he will not practice today with the Coyotes. He’s still sorting through immigration issues. — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) February 22, 2022

Ritchie, 26, was traded by the Toronto Maple Leafs, along with a draft pick, to the Coyotes in exchange for defenceman Ilya Lybushkin and forward Ryan Dzingel on Saturday.

The Orangeville, Ont., native has two goals and nine points in 33 games this season.

Anaheim Ducks

Centre Ryan Getlzaf is expected to return on Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks, according to Elliott Teaford of the OC Register/Southern California News Group.

Anthony Stolarz will start tonight for the Ducks. Ryan Getzlaf is back, skating between Sonny Milano and Troy Terry. — Elliott Teaford (@ElliottTeaford) February 22, 2022

Getzlaf, 36, has missed the Ducks last two games with an upper-body injury.

The Regina, Sask., native has three goals and 24 points this season.

Additionally, Anthony Stolarz is expected to be in net on Tuesday against the Sharks, according to Teaford.

Stolarz, 28, has a 7-5-1 record with a .919 save percentage and 2.73 goals-against average this season.