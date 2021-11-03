1h ago
Ice Chips: Oilers' G Smith will not play Wednesday
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
'It's a good test for us': McDavid on facing the Preds
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Edmonton Oilers
Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (lower body) will not play Wednesday night against the Nashville Predators, according to head coach Dave Tippett. He is hopeful Smith will be ready to return on Friday.
"He's skating right now, he won't play tonight but he's real close," said Tippett. "We're hoping he'll be an option for Friday."
Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell will get the start on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe says Petr Mrazek is not 100 per cent coming off of his groin injury and that the team will manage his workload moving forward. He will dress as the backup vs. the Lightning.
Defenceman Travis Dermott was not at practice on Wedneday. "He wasn't very comfortable when he tried to put his skate on today, so he was unable to skate," said Keefe. "We'll have to see how he is tomorrow."
Calgary Flames
Flames forward Brett Ritchie was not seen at Wednesday's practice after leaving Tuesday's game following a fight with Mark Borowiecki.
Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin is doing well Wednesday morning after getting hit in the head with a puck in Tuesday's win over the Detroit Red Wings. Head coach Dominique Ducharme said Drouin is day-to-day and will be re-evaluated on Thursday.
Florida Panthers
Panthers' forward Sam Bennett as well as defencemen Radko Gudas and Markus Mutivaara are day-to-day and are not expected to play on Thursday against the Washington Capitals.
Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky will start against the Caps.
Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks forward Henrik Borgstrom has been removed from the league's COVID-19 protocol, while forward Tyler Johnson and defenceman Isaak Phillips remain in the protocol and will not play on Wednesday against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Boston Bruins
Head coach Bruce Cassidy says that goaltender Jeremy Swayman will get the start for the Bruins on Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings. Linus Ullmark will start on Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Here are the Blue Jackets lines from Wednesday's practice:
Laine-Jenner-Voracek
Nyquist-Sillinger-Bjorkstrand
Hofmann-Roslovic-Chinakhov
Robinson-Kuraly-Texier
Stenlund
Werenski-Bean
Gavrikov-Bayreuther
Harrington-Boqvist
Carlsson-Peeke
San Jose Sharks
The Sharks have reassigned forward Joel Kellman to the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL.