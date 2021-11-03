'It's a good test for us': McDavid on facing the Preds

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers

Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (lower body) will not play Wednesday night against the Nashville Predators, according to head coach Dave Tippett. He is hopeful Smith will be ready to return on Friday.

"He's skating right now, he won't play tonight but he's real close," said Tippett. "We're hoping he'll be an option for Friday."

"He's skating right now, he won't play tonight but he's real close. We're hoping he'll be an option for Friday."



Coach Tippett on Mike Smith's status. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 3, 2021

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell will get the start on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Jack Campbell starts tomorrow against Tampa @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 3, 2021

Head coach Sheldon Keefe says Petr Mrazek is not 100 per cent coming off of his groin injury and that the team will manage his workload moving forward. He will dress as the backup vs. the Lightning.

Sheldon Keefe says Petr Mrazek is feeling good, but still not 100% coming off the groin injury



It was never the plan for him to play tomorrow as they look to manage the workload ... he will dress as the back-up v TB



Neither goalie took part in the main practice session today — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 3, 2021

Defenceman Travis Dermott was not at practice on Wedneday. "He wasn't very comfortable when he tried to put his skate on today, so he was unable to skate," said Keefe. "We'll have to see how he is tomorrow."

Sheldon Keefe on Travis Dermott: "He wasn't very comfortable when he tried to put his skate on today so was unable to skate. We'll have to see how he is tomorrow."@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 3, 2021

Calgary Flames

Flames forward Brett Ritchie was not seen at Wednesday's practice after leaving Tuesday's game following a fight with Mark Borowiecki.

No sign of Brett Ritchie at Calgary Flames practice…he left yesterday’s game, needing assistance to get to the bench, after a fight with Mark Borowiecki — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) November 3, 2021

Montreal Canadiens

Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin is doing well Wednesday morning after getting hit in the head with a puck in Tuesday's win over the Detroit Red Wings. Head coach Dominique Ducharme said Drouin is day-to-day and will be re-evaluated on Thursday.

Dominique Ducharme indique que Jonathan Drouin va bien ce matin. Il sera suivi quotidiennement et évalué à nouveau jeudi.



Dominique Ducharme says Jonathan Drouin is doing well this morning. He’s day-to-day, and he’ll be re-evaluated on Thursday. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 3, 2021

Florida Panthers

Panthers' forward Sam Bennett as well as defencemen Radko Gudas and Markus Mutivaara are day-to-day and are not expected to play on Thursday against the Washington Capitals.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky will start against the Caps.

Per Coach Brunette, all three of Sam Bennett, Radko Gudas, and Markus Nutivaara are day-to-day and are not expected to play tomorrow vs. Washington.



Sergei Bobrovsky will be in net. #WSHvsFLA — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) November 3, 2021

Chicago Blackhawks

Blackhawks forward Henrik Borgstrom has been removed from the league's COVID-19 protocol, while forward Tyler Johnson and defenceman Isaak Phillips remain in the protocol and will not play on Wednesday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Forward Henrik Borgstrom has been removed from COVID-19 Protocol.



Forward Tyler Johnson and defenseman Isaak Phillips will not play in tonight’s game (COVID-19 Protocol).#Blackhawks — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 3, 2021

Boston Bruins

Head coach Bruce Cassidy says that goaltender Jeremy Swayman will get the start for the Bruins on Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings. Linus Ullmark will start on Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Per Coach Cassidy, Jeremy Swayman will make the start for the #NHLBruins tomorrow night against Detroit. Linus Ullmark will get the call on Saturday in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/OFvfjIn8ki — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 3, 2021

Columbus Blue Jackets

Here are the Blue Jackets lines from Wednesday's practice:

Laine-Jenner-Voracek

Nyquist-Sillinger-Bjorkstrand

Hofmann-Roslovic-Chinakhov

Robinson-Kuraly-Texier

Stenlund

Werenski-Bean

Gavrikov-Bayreuther

Harrington-Boqvist

Carlsson-Peeke

#CBJ lines today



Laine-Jenner-Voracek

Nyquist-Sillinger-Bjorkstrand

Hofmann-Roslovic-Chinakhov

Robinson-Kuraly-Texier

Stenlund



Werenski-Bean

Gavrikov-Bayreuther

Harrington-Boqvist

Carlsson-Peeke



Not sure how you’d order the D pairs tbh — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) November 2, 2021

San Jose Sharks

The Sharks have reassigned forward Joel Kellman to the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL.