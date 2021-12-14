16m ago
Ice Chips: Malkin participates in Pens' optional skate
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Pittsburgh Penguins
Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin is taking part in Tuesday's optional skate in a non-contact jersey, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.
The 35-year-old has yet to make his 2021-22 debut as he continues to recover from a right knee injury. In 33 games last season, for former No.2 overall pick scored eight goals and added 20 assists. Malkin has recorded 424 goals and 1,104 points in 940 career NHL games.
Detroit Red Wings
Defenceman Marc Staal resumed skating with the team ahead of the Red Wings' game against the New York Islanders.
Staal has not played since Dec. 4 as he was placed in the league's COVID protocol. In 22 games this season, Staal has one goal and three assists.