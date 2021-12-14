Oilers, Maple Leafs share more in common than just star power

Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin is taking part in Tuesday's optional skate in a non-contact jersey, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.

Malkin (no-contact) is taking part in the Penguins optional morning skate along with:



The 35-year-old has yet to make his 2021-22 debut as he continues to recover from a right knee injury. In 33 games last season, for former No.2 overall pick scored eight goals and added 20 assists. Malkin has recorded 424 goals and 1,104 points in 940 career NHL games.

Detroit Red Wings

Defenceman Marc Staal resumed skating with the team ahead of the Red Wings' game against the New York Islanders.

Marc Staal is back skating with the team as we prep for #NYIvsDET.



Staal has not played since Dec. 4 as he was placed in the league's COVID protocol. In 22 games this season, Staal has one goal and three assists.