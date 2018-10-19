Gaudreau on McAvoy hit: 'It's a part of the game'

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New Jersey Devils

Goalie Cory Schneider has been activated from the injured non-roster list and assigned to the American Hockey League for a conditioning stint. The 32-year-old has not played this season as his continues to work his way back from the off-season hip surgery he had in May. - Amanda Stein, Team Website

Dallas Stars

Forward Alexander Radulov (lower-body injury) will be a game-time decision for the Stars' Friday night clash against the Minnesota Wild. If Radulov can't go, Roope Hintz will take his spot on the top line. The 32-year-old Russian has been great for Dallas so far this season, scoring four goals and six assists over six games. - Mark Stepneski. Team Website

Calgary Flames

Forward Johnny Gaudreau practiced with the Flames on Friday and will be in the lineup for their game against the Nashville Predators. The 25-year-old took a hard hit from Boston Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy on Wednesday. Dillon Dube will also play after missing Wednesday's game with a lower-body injury.

Projected Lines vs. Predators - Jermain Franklin, TSN

Forwards

Gaudreau-Monahan-Lindholm

Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik

Bennett-Jankowski-Neal

Dube-Ryan-Hathaway

Czarnik, Peluso

Defence

Giordano-Brodie

Hanifin-Andersson

Valimaki-Stone

Prout

Goalies

Smith - starting

Rittich

Winnipeg Jets

Forward prospect Kristian Vesalainen has been assigned to the AHL's Manitoba Moose. The 19-year-old had an assist in his NHL debut earlier this month and has played five games with the Jets this season.

Friday's Practice Lines - Jamie Thomas, Jets TV

Forwards

Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler

Ehlers-Little-Laine

Copp-Lowry-Tanev

Lemieux-Roslovic-Perreault

Petan

Defence

Morrissey-Trouba

Chiarot-Byfuglien

Morrow-Myers

Kulikov

Goalies

Hellebuyck

Brossoit

Montreal Canadiens

Fresh off playing his 1,001 game in the NHL, Habs veteran forward Tomas Plekanec will not travel to the nation's capital for Saturday's game against the Ottawa Senators due to a lower-back injury. The 35-year-old has one goal over three games this season.

Both David Schlemko and Shea Weber will not travel with the team too Ottawa either.

Friday's Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN

Forwards

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Domi - Lehkonen

Byron - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Deslauriers - Peca - Shaw

Defence

Hudon - Scherbak

Alzner - Petry

Reilly - Juulsen

Ouellet - Benn

Mete - Practicing but still nursing a hand injury.

Goalies

Price

Niemi

Ottawa Senators

Team called up forward Nick Paul from the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League. The 23-year-old has three goals and three assits over 36 career games in the NHL.

Head coach Guy Boucher has yet to decide whether he will play six or defenceman against the Canadiens on Saturday. Defenceman Christián Jaroš could be questionable due to the flu while forward Ryan Dzingel is ready to return. Forward Max McCormick is questionable. - Ian Mendes, TSN

Toronto Maple Leafs

Snakebitten Kadri on own goal: ''That’s as bad as it’s going to get'' Still without a goal on the season and an own goal against the Penguins on Thursday night, Nazem Kadri isn't getting discouraged and believes that things can only go upward from here.

Friday's Practice Lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Kapanen

Lindholm-Kadri-Brown

Leivo-Gauthier-Johnsson

Ennis

Defence

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Marincin-Holl

Goalies

Andersen

Sparks

Minnesota Wild

Forward Marcus Foligno is likely to be in the lineup on Friday against the Stars despite dealing with an illness. - Chris Hine, Star Tribune

Waivers

Michael Fora (CAR) - Placed on waivers

Eric Gryba (NJ) - Clears waivers

Brian Lashoff (DET) - Clears waivers

David Ullstrom (ARI) - Clears waivers

NHL Notes

Panthers (2P) at Capitals (7P) - 7PM (Oct 19)

FLA was 2-1-0 vs WSH in 17-18, 1-0-0 in WSH. FLA has won 2 straight in WSH

WSH: (3-2-1)

3-1-0 at home, 18GF, PP 9/17

Ovechkin (2G, 2A) last 2GP

FLA: (0-2-2)

0-0-2 on road this season, both losses in a shootout,

Dadonov (2G, 2A) last 3GP

Wild (6P) at Stars (6P) - 8PM (Oct 19)

Teams wplit 4GP in 17-18, DAL 2-0-0 at home, outscoring MIN 10-2

DAL: (3-3-0)

lost 2 straight, both on road, 1GF, PP 1/7

Radulov (4G, 6A) has a PT in 5 of 6GP

MIN: (2-2-2)

0-2-0 on road, 4GA in each game, PP 1/7

Parise (6A) last 4GP

Predators (10P) at Flames (8P) - 9PM (Oct 19)

CGY 1-0-0 vs NSH in 18-19, shutout win in NSH. NSH has won 2 straight in CGY and 3 of past 4

CGY: (4-2-0)

won 2 straight, 2GA in each game, PK 7/7

Tkachuk (2G,7A) has a PT in 5 of 6GP

NSH: (5-1-0)

only loss on season was to CGY, won 3 straight, 4GA, PK 6/7

Forsberg (3G, 1A) last 3GP