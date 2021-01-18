Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

Forward Patrik Laine will not play Monday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, he's listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Laine was on the ice ahead of Jets' practice again on Sunday, but once again left before full practice started.

Nikolaj Ehlers will play. Jansen Harkins draws in to lineup and Logan Stanley makes NHL debut.

Patrik Laine, who left practice early with an undisclosed issue yesterday, is on the ice at Jets morning skate



He has six goals & one assist in eight games against the Leafs — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 18, 2021

🚨



Patrik Laine on the ice only briefly ... departs before Maurice whistled it to start — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 18, 2021

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Claude Julien confirms Jake Allen will make his Habs debut in net tonight against the Edmonton Oilers.

#Habs Julien confirms Allen will make his Montreal debut tonight vs #Oilers. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 18, 2021

It was an optional skate Monday but there are no projected changes to lineup. Romanov returns from taxi squad (paper transaction) to play:

Tatar – Danault – Gallagher

Drouin – Suzuki – Anderson

Armia – Kotkaniemi – Toffoli

Lehkonen – Evans – Byron

Chiarot – Weber

Edmundson – Petry

Kulak – Romanov

Allen

Price

Scratch: Mete

Taxi: Frolik, Poehling, Perry, Fleury, Lindgren

Julien said Jake Allen’s first Montreal start coming in the third game of the season was part of the coaching staff’s plan to get the new backup some work early in the season so he can immediately start sharing the workload with Price. Julien added they want to make sure Allen gets his fair share. Julien expanded on his goaltending big picture by saying have a plan for the season as a whole but adjust it week by week. Going back to last Saturday’s win over Edmonton, the Canadiens will play five games in eight days. After tonight, they will face Vancouver three times between Wednesday through Saturday.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said forward Nick Robertson is likely out at least four weeks with a knee injury. TSN's Mark Masters added the Leafs consider this good news after initial fears.

Sheldon Keefe says Nick Robertson (knee) likely out at least four weeks



They consider this good news after initial fears — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 18, 2021

Robertson left Saturday's game against the Ottawa Senators after the first period and didn't return to action.

Forward Pierre Engvall was reassigned from the AHL's Toronto Marlies to the Taxi squad on Monday.

Engvall had eight goals and 15 points in 48 games with the Leafs last season.

#Leafs confirm Pierre Engvall has been reassigned from the Marlies to the Taxi/SRS squad.



Morning skate happening here shortly. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 18, 2021

The Leafs will go with seven defencemen Monday against the Winnipeg Jets, with Mikko Lehtonen making his NHL debut.

Leafs will go with seven defencemen tonight v Jets



Mikko Lehtonen makes his NHL debut ... will be on the PP



Adam Brooks will be scratched (assuming Spezza clears waivers) — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 18, 2021

Jason Spezza was on the ice for the team's morning skate after being placed on waivers Sunday, skating as the fourth-line centre.

Adam Brooks skated in a regular white sweater today at the team's morning skate, while Travis Boyd, Pierre Engvall and Alexander Barabanov were in taxi-squad grey.

The team used the following lines during Monday's skate:

Thornton-Matthews-Marner

Nylander-Tavares-Vesey

Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Hyman

Brooks-Spezza-Simmonds



Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Holl

Dermott-Bogosian

Sandin-Lehtonen



Andersen

Campbell

#Leafs lines at morning skate (vs. Jets tonight):



Thornton-Matthews-Marner

Nylander-Tavares-Vesey

Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Hyman

Brooks-Spezza-Simmonds



Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Holl

Dermott-Bogosian

Sandin-Lehtonen



Andersen

Campbell



SRS: Boyd, Engvall, Barabanov — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 18, 2021

Edmonton Oilers

RNH-McDavid-Kassian

Kahun-Draisaitl-Yazmamoto

Nygard-Turris-Puljujarvi

Archibald-Shore-Chiasson

Nurse-Koekkoek*

Russell-Barrie

Larsson-Lagesson*

Koskinen

Bear will be healthy scratched. He played all 71 games last season and led all rookie defencemen in the league in ice time. He also played over 23 mins in the first two games this year.

Vancouver Canucks

Head coach Travis Green said he is anticipating defenceman Quinn Hughes will skate later today and play tonight against the Calgary Flames after Quinn missed practice Sunday. Green also said he expects JT Miller will play quite a bit tonight.

Green says he is anticipating that Hughes will play tonight and skate later this morning.

Also expects that Miller will play quite a bit tonight. #Canucks @TSN1040 @TSNHockey — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) January 18, 2021

Calgary Flames

The Flames signed defenceman Michael Stone to a one-year, two-way contract and placed him on waivers Monday. Brett Ritchie cleared waivers.

Stone played 33 games for the Flames last season, registering two goals and five assists.

Ottawa Senators

Colin White was back skating on the fifth line at practice Monday. He was a healthy scratch in the Senators' season opener before playing Saturday in the seconnd game of the back-to-backs with the Leafs. Artem Anisimov was back in the fourth line centre spot Monday.

Monday's practice lines:

Tkachuk – Norris – Batherson

Stützle – Stepan – Dadonov

Paul – Tierney –C.Brown

Paquette – Anisimov – Watson

Galchenyuk – White - Haley

Chabot – Gudbranson

Reilly – Zaitsev

Coburn – J.Brown

Wolanin – Zub

Murray

Hogberg

#sens lines for Jan.18

Tkachuk – Norris – Batherson

Stützle – Stepan – Dadonov

Paul – Tierney –C.Brown

Paquette – Anisimov – Watson

Galchenyuk – White - Haley



Chabot – Gudbranson

Reilly – Zaitsev

Coburn – J.Brown

Wolanin – Zub



Murray

Hogberg — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) January 18, 2021

Detroit Red Wings

The team sent the following tweet on their projected line's for their afternoon matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

2 hours to puck drop!



Our projected lineup ⤵️ #LGRW pic.twitter.com/IUwIh6nZDO — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 18, 2021

Florida Panthers

Sergei Bobrovsky will make his season debut Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks after missing a chunk of training camp while on the Unfit to Play list.

Joel Quenneville says Sergei Bobrovsky starts tomorrow. "When you're ready, you're ready. ... He's more than ready to go." #FlaPanthers — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) January 18, 2021

Noah Juulsen, whom the Panthers claimed off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens prior to the start of the regular season, joined the Panthers for practice for the first time Monday.

Noah Juulsen making his #FlaPanthers debut at practice today. — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) January 18, 2021

New York Islanders

Head coach Barry Trotz said goalie Semyon Varlamov is available to play Monday against the Boston Bruins. Varlamov was injured Saturday when he took a puck near the throat ahead of the Islanders' game against the New York Rangers. Ilya Sorokin started the game in his place.