Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Jesperi Kotkaniemi was placed on Injured Reserve as a result of a upper-body injury he suffered due to a hit by Colorado Avalanche defenceman Nikita Zadorov on Dec. 5.

Additionally, the Canadiens recalled forward Ryan Poehling and defenseman Christian Folin from the AHL's Laval Rocket. Poehling has 12 points across 26 games with Laval and Folin is coming off of a seven-game conditioning stint.

Washington Capitals

The league's top two teams will battle tonight in Washington for an Eastern Conference showdown. Braden Holtby is expected to receive the nod in between the pipes while the Bruins counter with Jaroslav Halak.

Washington's lineup is expected to look as follows:

Ovechkin-Backstrom-Wilson

Vrana-Kuznetsov-Oshie

Hagelin-Eller-Panik

Leipsic-Dowd-Hathaway



Kempny-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

Siegenthaler-Gudas

Colorado Avalanche

The Avs' lineup is continuing to progress to full health with the expected return of Nazem Kadri on Wednesday after a three-game absence. The 29-year-old ranks fifth in scoring on the team with 20 points in 27 games played. Kadri hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 4 versus the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Detroit Red Wings

Filip Zadina has been reassigned to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins after playing seven games with the Red Wings. The Czech forward's time with Detroit saw him produce three assists.

The Detroit #RedWings today assigned right wing Filip Zadina to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.



Philadelphia Flyers

Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward David Kase has been recalled and will be available to make his NHL debut on Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche. The Flyers selected the Czech native in the fifth round (128th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft. He has six points in 21 games played with the Phantoms so far this season.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers have loaned forward Aleksi Saarela to the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds following a three-game NHL stint. Saarela registered no points and had three shots on goal during his tenure with Florida.