59m ago
Ice Chips: Hoffman to make Habs debut on Tuesday
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Hoffman skates; could be in Habs' lineup Tuesday
MONTREAL CANADIENS
Mike Hoffman will make his debut for the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks, head coach Dominique Ducharme said after practice.
The 31-year-old sustained a lower-body injury during the off-season and did not participate in training camp or appear in any preseason games.
The Kitchener, Ont. native had 17 goals and 36 points in 52 games with the St. Louis Blues in 2020-21.
He signed a three-year, $13.5 million contract with the Canadiens as a free agent this summer.
Jake Evans and Mathieu Perreault will not play in Tuesday's contest, while Adam Brooks will also be in the lineup against the Sharks.
COLORADO AVALANCHE
Head Coach Jared Bednar told Altitude 92.5 FM on Tuesday that Nathan Mackinnon flew to DC on Monday night and will play against the Washington Capitals. Mackinnon missed the first two games of the season for the Avalanche due to COVID-19 protocol.
BUFFALO SABRES
Goaltender Craig Anderson will get the start in net for the Sabres as they face the Vancouver Canucks. Anderson earned a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 14, in his only appearance so far this season.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Jonathan Bernier occupied the starters net at practice on Tuesday and is set to be in net against the Seattle Kraken, according to New Jersey Devils reporter Amanda Stein. The 33-year-old won his only start of the season on Oct. 15 against the Chicago Blackhawks.