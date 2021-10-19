Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

MONTREAL CANADIENS

Mike Hoffman will make his debut for the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks, head coach Dominique Ducharme said after practice.

The 31-year-old sustained a lower-body injury during the off-season and did not participate in training camp or appear in any preseason games.

The Kitchener, Ont. native had 17 goals and 36 points in 52 games with the St. Louis Blues in 2020-21.

He signed a three-year, $13.5 million contract with the Canadiens as a free agent this summer.

Dominique Ducharme indique que Jake Evans et Mathieu Perreault n'affronteront pas les Sharks. Adam Brooks et Mike Hoffman joueront.



Dominique Ducharme says that Jake Evans and Mathieu Perreault will not dress against San Jose. Adam Brooks and Mike Hoffman will be in the lineup. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 19, 2021

Jake Evans and Mathieu Perreault will not play in Tuesday's contest, while Adam Brooks will also be in the lineup against the Sharks.

COLORADO AVALANCHE

Head Coach Jared Bednar told Altitude 92.5 FM on Tuesday that Nathan Mackinnon flew to DC on Monday night and will play against the Washington Capitals. Mackinnon missed the first two games of the season for the Avalanche due to COVID-19 protocol.

Coach Bednar says Mackinnon flew in last night. WILL play with the @Avalanche tonight against the @Capitals — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) October 19, 2021

BUFFALO SABRES

Goaltender Craig Anderson will get the start in net for the Sabres as they face the Vancouver Canucks. Anderson earned a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 14, in his only appearance so far this season.

Craig Anderson is expected to be back between the pipes tonight against Vancouver.#LetsGoBuffalo — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 19, 2021

NEW JERSEY DEVILS

Jonathan Bernier occupied the starters net at practice on Tuesday and is set to be in net against the Seattle Kraken, according to New Jersey Devils reporter Amanda Stein. The 33-year-old won his only start of the season on Oct. 15 against the Chicago Blackhawks.