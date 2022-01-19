Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have re-assigned defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker to the team's taxi squad, it was announced Wednesday.

The 21-year-old has one assist in six games so far this season, playing 14:01 in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

He has played 11 career NHL games since being selected No. 26 overall in the 2018 NHL Draft.