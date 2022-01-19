7m ago
Ice Chips: Sens re-assigned Bernard-Docker to taxi squad
TSN.ca Staff
Ottawa Senators
The Senators have re-assigned defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker to the team's taxi squad, it was announced Wednesday.
Roster update: The #Sens have re-assigned defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker to the team's taxi squad.— Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) January 19, 2022
The 21-year-old has one assist in six games so far this season, playing 14:01 in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.
He has played 11 career NHL games since being selected No. 26 overall in the 2018 NHL Draft.