Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets have recalled defenceman Nelson Nogier. Nogier has played 21 games for the Jets' AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose. D Joe Morrow was placed on injured reserve and is listed as week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Tonight will be Mason Appleton's first NHL game.

Projected lines vs. Devils

Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler

Connor-Little-Laine

Copp-Lowry-Tanev

Perreault-Roslovic-Appleton

Morrissey-Trouba

Schilling-Myers

Niku-Chiarot

Brossoit

Hellebuyck

Edmonton Oilers

Projected lines vs. Golden Knights

Draisaitl-McDavid-Chiasson

Caggiula-RNH-Puljujarvi

Lucic-Brodziak-Kassian

Khaira-Spooner-Rattie

Klefbom-Larsson

Nurse-Russell

Gravel-Benning

Koskinen

Valentin Zykov made it in to town but his gear didn’t arrive in time. Will not play tonight.