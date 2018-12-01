2h ago
Ice Chips: Jets D Morrow placed on IR
TSN.ca Staff
Winnipeg Jets
The Winnipeg Jets have recalled defenceman Nelson Nogier. Nogier has played 21 games for the Jets' AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose. D Joe Morrow was placed on injured reserve and is listed as week-to-week with a lower-body injury.
Tonight will be Mason Appleton's first NHL game.
Projected lines vs. Devils
Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler
Connor-Little-Laine
Copp-Lowry-Tanev
Perreault-Roslovic-Appleton
Morrissey-Trouba
Schilling-Myers
Niku-Chiarot
Brossoit
Hellebuyck
Edmonton Oilers
Projected lines vs. Golden Knights
Draisaitl-McDavid-Chiasson
Caggiula-RNH-Puljujarvi
Lucic-Brodziak-Kassian
Khaira-Spooner-Rattie
Klefbom-Larsson
Nurse-Russell
Gravel-Benning
Koskinen
Valentin Zykov made it in to town but his gear didn’t arrive in time. Will not play tonight.