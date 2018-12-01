Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets have recalled defenceman Nelson Nogier. Nogier has played 21 games for the Jets' AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose. D Joe Morrow was placed on injured reserve and is listed as week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Tonight will be Mason Appleton's first NHL game.

Projected lines vs. Devils

Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler
Connor-Little-Laine
Copp-Lowry-Tanev
Perreault-Roslovic-Appleton

Morrissey-Trouba
Schilling-Myers
Niku-Chiarot

Brossoit
Hellebuyck

 

Edmonton Oilers

Projected lines vs. Golden Knights

Draisaitl-McDavid-Chiasson
Caggiula-RNH-Puljujarvi
Lucic-Brodziak-Kassian
Khaira-Spooner-Rattie

Klefbom-Larsson
Nurse-Russell
Gravel-Benning

Koskinen

Valentin Zykov made it in to town but his gear didn’t arrive in time. Will not play tonight. 