Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips

Montreal Canadiens

Canadiens forward Joel Armia (concussion) was absent from Friday morning's practice. The 27-year-old has not skated since taking a hit to the head from Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers on Jan. 21. Armia has recorded two goals and three assists in five games this season.

The Canadiens practice lines for Jan. 29:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson

Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Perry

Byron - Evans - Lehkonen

Frolik - Poehling

Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Kulak - Romanov

Mete - Fleury

Price

Allen

Lindgren

Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets lines at practice on Friday ahead of Saturday's game against the Canucks:

Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler

Copp-Stastny-Ehlers

Perreault-Lowry-Appleton

Harkins-Gustafsson-Lewis

Extras:

Vesalainen, Perfetti

Morrissey-DeMelo

Forbort-Pionk

Stanley-Beaulieu

Extra:

Niku

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks made a trio of roster moves on Friday, assigning forward Michal Teply and defenceman Anton Lindholm to the taxi squad from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

ROSTER MOVES: Forward Michal Teply and defenseman Anton Lindholm have been added to the taxi squad. @Enterprise | #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/Fd34oyX6Mt — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 29, 2021

Teply, 19, was the Blackhawks fourth-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. He has yet to make his NHL debut. Lindholm, 26, has also not played an NHL game this season. The former No.144 overall selection of the Colorado Avalanche played four games with the Avs last season, recording one assist.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers loaned forward Connor Bunnaman and defenceman Nate Prosser to the taxi squad on Friday morning.

Roster moves: We have loaned forward Connor Bunnaman and defenseman Nate Prosser to the Taxi Squad. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 29, 2021

Bunnaman, 22, has played in four games this season, recording his only point, an assist, in Thursday's game against the New Jersey Devils. Prosser, 34, scored a goal in his only game this season, also Thursday's game against the Devils.