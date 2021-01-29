6m ago
Ice Chips: Armia remains absent from Habs practice
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
How surprising is Montreal's hot start?
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips
Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens forward Joel Armia (concussion) was absent from Friday morning's practice. The 27-year-old has not skated since taking a hit to the head from Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers on Jan. 21. Armia has recorded two goals and three assists in five games this season.
The Canadiens practice lines for Jan. 29:
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson
Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Perry
Byron - Evans - Lehkonen
Frolik - Poehling
Chiarot - Weber
Edmundson - Petry
Kulak - Romanov
Mete - Fleury
Price
Allen
Lindgren
Winnipeg Jets
The Winnipeg Jets lines at practice on Friday ahead of Saturday's game against the Canucks:
Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler
Copp-Stastny-Ehlers
Perreault-Lowry-Appleton
Harkins-Gustafsson-Lewis
Extras:
Vesalainen, Perfetti
Morrissey-DeMelo
Forbort-Pionk
Stanley-Beaulieu
Extra:
Niku
Chicago Blackhawks
The Blackhawks made a trio of roster moves on Friday, assigning forward Michal Teply and defenceman Anton Lindholm to the taxi squad from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
Teply, 19, was the Blackhawks fourth-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. He has yet to make his NHL debut. Lindholm, 26, has also not played an NHL game this season. The former No.144 overall selection of the Colorado Avalanche played four games with the Avs last season, recording one assist.
Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers loaned forward Connor Bunnaman and defenceman Nate Prosser to the taxi squad on Friday morning.
Bunnaman, 22, has played in four games this season, recording his only point, an assist, in Thursday's game against the New Jersey Devils. Prosser, 34, scored a goal in his only game this season, also Thursday's game against the Devils.