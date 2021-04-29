'Elite of the elite': Matthews uses incredible hand-eye skill to bail out Foligno

Washington Capitals

John Carlson missed Washington's morning skate, and the team says he will be a game-time decision agaisnt the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight.

Carlson, 31, has yet to miss a game this season, scoring 10 goals and adding 32 assists in 49 games.

Alex Ovechkin (lower body) also did not skate this morning. He remains day to day, and could miss his third straight game.

Toronto Maple Leafs

David Rittich is in line to get the start for Toronto tonight as they host the Vancouver Canucks.

The goalie struggled in his last outing with the Leafs, giving up five goals on 28 shots to this same Canucks team in a 6-3 loss.

Rittich has made three appearances since being acquired at the deadline for a third-round draft pick in 2022, giving up nine goals on 73 shots with a 3.36 goals against average.