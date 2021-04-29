Flyers' Hart (MCL sprain) done for season

Is there any doubt that McDavid will reach the century mark in points this season?

Carter Hart's regular season has come to an end.

The Flyers goalie will miss the remainder of the regular season with an MCL sprain in his left knee, the team announced on Thursday.

Injury update: Goaltender Carter Hart will miss the remainder of the regular season with an MCL sprain in his left knee. pic.twitter.com/cfsEyfIePg — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) April 29, 2021

The 22-year-old started 25 games this season, picking up nine wins with a 3.67 goals against average alongside his .877 save percentage.

Hart has not played since April 15.