1h ago
Ice Chips: Toews (concussion protocol) misses morning skate
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Chicago Blackhawks
Forward Jonathan Toews will not participate in Chicago's morning skate due to concussion protocol.
Toews recorded an assists Wednesday night in an 8-5 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
The Blackhawks host the Colorado Avalanche tonight.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Timothy Liljegren is skating today in a regular practice jersey.
Liljegren was shaken up after a collision with Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras on Wednesday.
Jake Muzzin took to the ice, but was skating in a non-contact jersey.
Lines at Leafs practice
Bunting - Matthews - Kase
Mikheyev - Tavares - Marner
Kerfoot - Kampf - Nylander
Engvall - Spezza - Simmonds
Ritchie, Clifford
Jake Muzzin remains in a red 🛑 sweater— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 28, 2022
Carl Dahlstrom has joined the group ahead of the trip @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/MLkmDGWfdf
Montreal Canadiens
Jonathan Drouin is out indefinitely with a right wrist injury, Joel Edmundson is also out indefinitely with a lower back injury but is making slow progress.
Mathieu Perreault will miss at least three weeks with a lower-body injury, while Christian Dvorak will be out through the all-star break with an upper-body injury,
Meanwhile, Cole Caufield and Joel Armia are travelling back to Montreal today from Wisconsin after coming off NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.
#Habs Drouin — out indefinitely with R wrist injury.— John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 28, 2022
Edmundson — slow progress on lower back injury, out indefinitely.
Perreault — LBI 3-4 weeks
Dvorak — UBI, not a concussion. Out through all star break.
Armia and Caufield will arrive in Mtl later today.@TSN_Edge
Dallas Stars
Braden Holtby will start against the Washington Capitals tonight.
The game will be Holby's 500th NHL game.
The 32-year-old is 9-8-1 this season, his first in Dallas.
The netminder spent 10 seasons in Washington with the Capitals, winning 282 games and helping them to a Stanley Cup in 2018.