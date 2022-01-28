Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Chicago Blackhawks

Forward Jonathan Toews will not participate in Chicago's morning skate due to concussion protocol.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Forward Jonathan Toews will not participate in morning skate today (concussion protocol). pic.twitter.com/MCBwtNXEmE — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 28, 2022

Toews recorded an assists Wednesday night in an 8-5 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

The Blackhawks host the Colorado Avalanche tonight.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Timothy Liljegren is skating today in a regular practice jersey.

Liljegren was shaken up after a collision with Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras on Wednesday.

Jake Muzzin took to the ice, but was skating in a non-contact jersey.

Lines at Leafs practice

Bunting - Matthews - Kase

Mikheyev - Tavares - Marner

Kerfoot - Kampf - Nylander

Engvall - Spezza - Simmonds

Ritchie, Clifford

Jake Muzzin remains in a red 🛑 sweater



Carl Dahlstrom has joined the group ahead of the trip @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/MLkmDGWfdf — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 28, 2022

Montreal Canadiens

Jonathan Drouin is out indefinitely with a right wrist injury, Joel Edmundson is also out indefinitely with a lower back injury but is making slow progress.

Mathieu Perreault will miss at least three weeks with a lower-body injury, while Christian Dvorak will be out through the all-star break with an upper-body injury,

Meanwhile, Cole Caufield and Joel Armia are travelling back to Montreal today from Wisconsin after coming off NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.

#Habs Drouin — out indefinitely with R wrist injury.



Edmundson — slow progress on lower back injury, out indefinitely.



Perreault — LBI 3-4 weeks



Dvorak — UBI, not a concussion. Out through all star break.



Armia and Caufield will arrive in Mtl later today.@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 28, 2022

Dallas Stars

Braden Holtby will start against the Washington Capitals tonight.

The game will be Holby's 500th NHL game.

Braden Holtby will start against the Washington Capitals tonight. Jim Nill presented him with a silver stick and plaque for 500 NHL games, and you’ll note a decent sized bottle of cab. pic.twitter.com/Zo80lQYfFv — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) January 28, 2022

The 32-year-old is 9-8-1 this season, his first in Dallas.

The netminder spent 10 seasons in Washington with the Capitals, winning 282 games and helping them to a Stanley Cup in 2018.