Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Michael Hutchinson will make a third straight start for the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday against the Nashville Predators, head coach Mike Babcock announced.

Hutchinson posted a 28-save shutout in the Leafs 5-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. He is now 2-2-2 with an .879 save percentage and 3.40 goals-against average in six games with the Leafs and Florida Panthers.

The Maple Leafs once again recalled goalie Kasimir Kaskisuo from the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis Monday to serve as Hutchinson's backup.

Babcock said he no updates on goaltenders Frederik Andersen (groin) and Garret Spark (concussion) on Monday.

Kaskisuo has a 4-6 record this season with a .868 save percentage and a 3.92 GAA in 13 games with the Marlies.

Montreal Canadiens

Projected Lines vs. Wild - John Lu, TSN

Forwards

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Domi - Armia

Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Byron

Agostino - Chaput - Deslauriers

Defence

Mete - Weber

Reilly - Petry

Kulak - Benn

Goalies

Price

Niemi

Scratches: Hudon, Peca, Alzner

IR: Shaw, Schlemko

Ottawa Senators

The Sens have recalled forward Darren Archibald from Belleville of the AHL. Ottawa acquired the 28-year-old from the Vancouver Canucks last week and has one goal and one assist over nine games at the NHL-level this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Winger J.T. Miller returned to practice wearing a red non-contact jersey for the first time since being sidelined with an upper-body injury on Dec. 27, missing the last four games. The 25-year-old has seven goals and 19 assists over 38 games this season in Tampa. - Joe Smith, The Athletic