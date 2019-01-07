3h ago
Ice Chips: Leafs' Hutchinson starts again
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
Michael Hutchinson will make a third straight start for the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday against the Nashville Predators, head coach Mike Babcock announced.
Hutchinson posted a 28-save shutout in the Leafs 5-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. He is now 2-2-2 with an .879 save percentage and 3.40 goals-against average in six games with the Leafs and Florida Panthers.
The Maple Leafs once again recalled goalie Kasimir Kaskisuo from the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis Monday to serve as Hutchinson's backup.
Babcock said he no updates on goaltenders Frederik Andersen (groin) and Garret Spark (concussion) on Monday.
Kaskisuo has a 4-6 record this season with a .868 save percentage and a 3.92 GAA in 13 games with the Marlies.
Montreal Canadiens
Projected Lines vs. Wild - John Lu, TSN
Forwards
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Domi - Armia
Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Byron
Agostino - Chaput - Deslauriers
Defence
Mete - Weber
Reilly - Petry
Kulak - Benn
Goalies
Price
Niemi
Scratches: Hudon, Peca, Alzner
IR: Shaw, Schlemko
Ottawa Senators
The Sens have recalled forward Darren Archibald from Belleville of the AHL. Ottawa acquired the 28-year-old from the Vancouver Canucks last week and has one goal and one assist over nine games at the NHL-level this season.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Winger J.T. Miller returned to practice wearing a red non-contact jersey for the first time since being sidelined with an upper-body injury on Dec. 27, missing the last four games. The 25-year-old has seven goals and 19 assists over 38 games this season in Tampa. - Joe Smith, The Athletic