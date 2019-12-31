Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Zach Hyman took part in skating drills Monday, marking the first time he's been on the ice since sustaining an ankle injury on Dec. 18. Hyman, who has seven goals and 15 points in 32 games this season, was given a minnimum of a three-week timeline for recovery on Dec. 20.

Goaltender Frederik Andersen also skated Monday morning on his own before the team session with goalie coach Stever Briere. Andersen is day-to-day with a groin injury.

The Maple Leafs also recalled forward Trevor Moore from the Toronto Marluies on an emergency basis Monday. Moore has skated in each of the Maple Leafs past three games, posting two assists.

Zach Hyman out with #Leafs trainer Jon Geller this morning. Doing some basic skating drills. First time I’ve seen him on the ice since team announced he suffered an ankle injury on Dec. 18 vs. NJD. Timeline was at least three weeks until he returned. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) December 31, 2018

Here’s some riveting footage of Frederik Andersen for your New Year’s Eve viewing pleasure pic.twitter.com/HQ8SatkzY4 — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) December 31, 2018

Washington Capitals

Defenceman Brooks Orpik will play Monday against the Nashville Predators for the first time since Oct. 27. Orpik, 38, has one goal and two points in 10 games this season.

Buffalo Sabres

Centre Jack Eichel is a game-time decision for Monday's contest against the New York Islanders.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets recalled forward Eric Robinson for the AHL's Cleveland Monsters on Monday. Robinson has 10 goals and 19 points in 33 AHL games this season.