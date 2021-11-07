2h ago
Ice Chips: Maple Leafs recall Anderson and Semyonov
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forwards Joey Anderson and Kirill Semyonov have been recalled by the Maple Leafs from the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies.
In 53 National Hockey League games, Anderson has eight goals and 13 points.
This is Semyonov's first call up to the NHL. This season with the Marlies, Semyonov has one goal and nine assists.
Defenceman T.J. Brodie missed practice on Sunday.
There was no reason given, however Brodie took a big hit from David Pastrnak during Saturday night's game against the Boston Bruins. Pastrnak was penalized for boarding on the play.
Justin Holl took Brodie's spot with Jake Muzzin in the defensive pairings.
Goaltender Petr Mrazek has been placed on injured reserve after re-aggravating his groin injury earlier this week and is expected to be out of the line up for four weeks.
Vegas Golden Knights
Goaltender Laurent Brossoit is expected to start on Sunday versus the Detroit Red Wings.
Chicago Blackhawks
The Blackhawks used these lines during Sunday's morning skate prior to their game with the Nashville Predators,
Goaltender Kevin Lankinen is expected to get the start versus the Predators.
St. Louis Blues
The Blues are projected to use these lines for Sunday's game against the Anaheim Ducks.
Saad - O'Reilly - Perron
Kyrou - Thomas - Tarasenko
Kostin - Barbashev - Buchnevich
Neighbours - Bozak - Neal
Defense
Walman - Parayko
Scandella - Faulk
Rosen - Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
Vancouver Canucks
The Canucks used these lines during Sunday's morning skate.
Thatcher Demo is expected to start against the Dallas Stars on Sunday.