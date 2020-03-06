Winnipeg Jets

Jets' forward Mathieu Perreault is expected to make his return to the Jets lineup as Jets beat reporter Scott Billeck reports.

Mathieu Perreault says he’s back in the lineup tonight. #NHLJets — Scott Billeck (@ScottBilleck) March 6, 2020

The 32-year old from Drummondville, Que., has been absent from the Jets lineup since taking an elbow to the head against the Vancouver Canucks' Jake Virtanen. Prior to his injury, Perreault had played in 46 games for the Jets, recording 14 points. Now in his 10th NHL season, the former sixth-round Washington Captial selection has played in 624 games recording 323 points.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators made two roster changes Friday morning, recalling defenceman Christian Wolanin and re-assigned Christian Jaros to the Belleville Senators.

1/2 Roster update: The #Sens have re-assigned defenceman Christian Jaros to @BellevilleSens.



Mise à jour alignement : Les #Sens ont cédé Christian Jaros à Belleville (LAH). — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) March 6, 2020

2/2 Roster update: The #Sens have recalled defenceman Christian Wolanin from @BellevilleSens.



Mise à jour alignement : Les #Sens rappellent Christian Wolanin de Belleville (LAH). — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) March 6, 2020

Wolanin, 24, has played in just nine games for the Belleville Senators after being assigned to them to recover from a torn labrum.

Jaros, 23, has played in 32 games for the Belleville Senators this season, recording 15 points. The Kosic, Slovakia., native has played 13 games for the NHL Senators this season after being recalled from Belleveille in mid February.

New Jersey Devils

Defenceman Fredrik Claesson will return to the lineup tonight as Devils team reporter Amanda Stein reported Friday morning.

#NJDevils Freddie Claesson back in the lineup on D against the Blues. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 6, 2020

Claesson has missed two games for the Devils as he was dealing with an undisclosed lower-body injury.

He has appeared in three games for the Devils this season.

Additionally, the Devils announced that they have assigned defenceman Josh Jacobs and forward Jesper Boqvist to the Binhamton Devils of the AHL.

NEWS: New Jersey has assigned D Josh Jacobs and F Jesper Boqvist to @BingDevils (AHL). pic.twitter.com/zOoMp46kHJ — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 6, 2020

Jacobs, 23, played in two games for the Devils since being recalled by the team on March first. He did not record a point for New Jersey. With the team's AHl affiliate, Jacobs has recorded 14 points in 50 games.

Boqvist, 21, has recorded four points in 25 games played with the Devils. At the AHL level, Boqvist has eight points in 15 games played.

Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres announced Friday that they have assigned goaltender Jonas Johansson to the Rochester Americans of the AHL.

The 24-year old from Gavale, Sweeden., was recalled by the Sabres in late January. Johansson had started six games for the Sabres, recording a record of 1-3-1, posting a goals against average of 2.94 and a .894 save percentage.

Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights announced Friday that they have recalled a pair of forwards from Chicago Wolves in Brandon Pirri and Nicolas Roy.

Nicolas Roy and Brandon Pirri have been recalled from the Chicago Wolves! https://t.co/fu4416NlJS — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 5, 2020

Pirri, 28, has played in 13 games for the Golden Knights this season recording one assist.

Roy, 23, has played in 25 games for the Golden Knights this season and has recorded nine points.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have recalled defenceman Dennis Gilbert on an emergency basis from the team's AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs.

#Blackhawks have recalled defenseman Dennis Gilbert from AHL's Rockford IceHogs on an emergency basis.



Lucas Carlsson left the game yesterday after taking a puck to the head. — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 6, 2020

This comes on the heels of the injury sustained to Lucas Carlsson who was struck in the head by a puck and went to the dressing room.

Gilbert, 23, has split time between the Blackhawks and the IceHogs this season. He has played in 20 games for the NHL club recording three points. In 28 games played with the IceHogs of the AHL, Gilbert has recorded seven points. The season prior, he spent most of his time in Rockford appearing in 63 games there and only one with Chicago.