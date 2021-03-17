Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Goaltender Matt Murray was not on the ice for team's gameday skate Tuesday as he continues to deal with an upper-body injury.

Joey Daccord worked in the starter's net again after starting Monday against the Vancouver Canucks.

Murray was injured in warmups ahead of Sunday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs and did not dress Monday.

The Senators recalled goaltender Kevin Mandolese on an emergency basis.