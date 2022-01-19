Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Senators goaltender Matt Murray was not on the ice as the team skated Wednesday morning, missing the session as well as Tuesday's eventual 3-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres with a non-COVID-19 related illness.

Head coach D.J. Smith said the team found out about the illness late Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Sens have re-assigned defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker to the team's taxi squad, it was announced Wednesday.

The 21-year-old has one assist in six games so far this season, playing 14:01 in Tuesday's loss to Sabres.

He has played 11 career NHL games since being selected No. 26 overall in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Here were Wednesday's lines according to TSN's Claire Hanna:

Tkachuk-Norris-Batherson

Formenton-Stützle-Sanford

Paul-Gambrell-Watson

Shaw-Tierney-Gaudette

Extras (Ennis, Kastelic, Shaw)

Chabot-JBD

Holden-Zub

Brannstrom- J.Brown

Heatherington-Mete

Forsberg

Gustavsson

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Nick Ritchie rejoined the Maple Leafs at their morning skate Wednesday after being placed in COVID protocol last week.

Sheldon Keefe says Holl and Kase remain in Arizona and in COVID protocol



Ritchie was placed into protocol alongside forward Ondrej Kase and defenceman Justin Holl. Both of those players remain unavailable, head coach Sheldon Keefe said.

The Leafs will take on the New York Rangers at the World's Most Famous Arena Wednesday evening.

Here were their lines at the morning skate according to TSN's Mark Masters:

Bunting-Matthews-Marner

Kerfoot-Tavares-Nylander

Mikheyev-Kampf-Engvall

Clifford-Spezza-Simmonds

Rielly-Brodie

Sandin-Liljegren

Dermott-Biega

Campbell starts

Mrazek

St. Louis Blues

Forward Pavel Buchnevich was back with the Blues at practice on Wednesday, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Buchnevich slotted in alongside Ivan Barbashev and Vladimir Tarasenko on the second line. He was originally placed in COVID protocol last week.

#stlblues lines:



Schenn-O'Reilly-Perron

Buchnevich-Barbashev-Tarasenko

Saad-Thomas-Kyrou

Kostin-Bozak-Sundqvist



Mikkola-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Scandella-Bortuzzo



Binnington

Husso



Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins got forwards Danton Heinen and Zach Ashton-Reese as well as goaltender Casey DeSmith back from COVID protocols on Wednesday.

Forward Drew O'Connor, who was placed on injured reserve on Saturday, was the lone Penguin not skating Wednesday, tweets team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.

Here is the Penguins' workflow...



Guentzel-Crosby-Rust

Zucker-Malkin-Kapanen

Simon-Carter-Rodrigues

Boyle-Blueger-McGinn

Aston-Reese—Zohorna-Heinen



Dumoulin-Letang

Pettersson-Marino

Matheson-Ruhwedel

Minnesota Wild

The Wild have activated forward Joel Eriksson Ek from COVID protocols, it was announced Wednesday.

Eriksson Ek has 11 goals and nine assists in 30 games so far this season for the Wild, his sixth with the team.

The team also said forward Connor Dewar was assigned to the taxi squad.