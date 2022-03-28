Ice Chips: Murray gets work in before Sens practice

Johnson on how Tavares responded with new linemates, Mrazek's recent play

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Senators goaltender Matt Murray got some work in Monday morning in Ottawa prior to the team's skate.

Matt Murray on the ice this morning getting some work in at the Bell Sens Plex. pic.twitter.com/g3Q17MmAtU — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) March 28, 2022

The 27-year-old has not played since March 5 as he continues to battle an upper-body injury. Head coach D.J. Smith told reporters on March 16 that Murray was doing better but there was no current timetable for his return.

Murray has a goals-against average of 3.05 and a save percentage of .906 in 20 games so far this season for the Sens, his second in Ottawa.

Here were the Sens' practice lines:

Tkachuk-Norris-Batherson

Formenton-Stützle-CBrown

Joseph-Tierney-White

Ennis-Gambrell-Watson

Gaudette

Brannstrom-Zub

Del Zotto-Hamonic

Holden-Zaitsev

Mete

Forsberg

Sogaard

New Jersey Devils

The Devils announced they have signed college free agent forward Brian Halonen to a two-year, entry-level contract.

The deal will begin during the 2022-23 season and Halonen will report to the AHL's Utica Comets this week on a league amateur tryout contract.

The 23-year-old led the Michigan Tech Huskies with 44 points in 2021-22, after tallying 21 goals and 23 assists in 36 games played.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings have assigned forward Chase Pearson to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins, it was announced Monday.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today assigned center Chase Pearson to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins.



Details: https://t.co/YM7sTWjMDc pic.twitter.com/Kv0AAvX6fQ — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 28, 2022

The 24-year-old made his NHL debut Thursday, playing 7:40 of ice time in an eventual 5-2 loss.

He has seven goals and 10 assists in 47 AHL games so far this season.