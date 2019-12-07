3h ago
Ice Chips: Canadiens assign Hudon to Laval
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens have assigned forward Charles Hudon to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.
Hudon has appeared in nine games for the Habs this season registering one assist.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Projected Lines vs. Blues
Forwards
Aberg-Matthews-Nylander
Hyman-Tavares-Marner
Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Kapanen
Engvall-Spezza-Petan
Defence
Rielly-Barrie
Muzzin-Holl
Dermott-Ceci
Goalies
Andersen starts
Hutchinson
Scratches: Timashov, Goat
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres have announced that forward Kyle Okposo will return to the lineup tonight when the Sabres play the Vancouver Canucks.
The 31-year-old has scored one goal while adding four assists in 19 games played this season.