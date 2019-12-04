6m ago
Ice Chips: Habs assign Olofsson to Laval
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
Following Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders, Montreal has assigned defenceman Gustav Olofsson to the AHL's Laval Rocket. The 25-year old, who was first recalled on Nov. 29, played three games with the Canadiens, registering zero points and a minus four rating.