Montreal Canadiens

Following Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders, Montreal has assigned defenceman Gustav Olofsson to the AHL's Laval Rocket. The 25-year old, who was first recalled on Nov. 29, played three games with the Canadiens, registering zero points and a minus four rating.