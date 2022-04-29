Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Goaltender Carey Price is on the ice for the team's morning skate ahead of tonight's regular season finale against the Florida Panthers. Price will start in net tonight against the Panthers, according to interim head coach Martin St. Louis.

The 34-year-old made his return on April 15 after off-season knee surgery that included numerous setbacks and a stint in the NHLPA/NHL player assistance program in October. In four appearances this season, he has an. 853 save percentage and 4.04 goals-against average.

Price has sat out the last two games and visited the surgeon who performed his knee surgery in New York on Wednesday.

Forwards Brendan Gallagher and Tyler Pitlick aren't skating this morning (therapy days).

Toronto Maple Leafs

Captain John Tavares is on the ice for the Leafs' optional skate ahead of tonight's game against the Boston Bruins but won't play (rest). Tavares missed yesterday's practice for maintenance. He has 27 goals and 76 points in 79 games this season.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe confirms the Leafs will go with seven defencemen with Justin Holl drawing back in.

Michael Bunting, who sustained an injury Saturday against the Florida Panthers, was also on the ice for the optional skate.

The Leafs have recalled forward Joey Anderson from the AHL's Toronto Marlies and will play on Friday against the Bruins.

Anderson, 23, tallied 26 goals and 42 points in 55 games with the Marlies this season.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have recalled forward Viktor Lodin from the AHL's Belleville Senators while Scott Sabourin has been assigned to the AHL.

Lodin, 22, has five goals and seven points in nine games with Belleville this season. With Timra in the Swedish Hockey League, he had 12 goals and 27 points in 44 games.

The Senators wrap up their season tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Forward Josh Norris has turned down an invitation to play for Team USA at the World Hockey Championships, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

Norris, 22, registered 34 goals and 54 points in 65 games this season and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Winnipeg Jets

Forward Mark Scheifele skated in a non-contact jersey prior to the Jets morning skate, according to team reporter Mitchell Clinton.

Scheifele, 29, hasn't played since April 10 after sustaining an upper-body injury during the Jets' 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

The 6-foot-3 forward has 29 goals and 70 points in 67 games this season.

New York Rangers

The Rangers have assigned defenceman Zac Jones to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday.

Jones, 21, had two assists in 12 games with the Rangers this season.