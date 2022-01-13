Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens have recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau from the taxi squad on an emergency basis after Jake Allen was injured in last night's game against Boston. He allowed two goals on seven shots before leaving the game late in the first period.

Goaltender Michael McNiven was also reassigned to the taxi squad from AHL Laval and will join the team in Chicago. Defenceman Kale Clague will also join the club in Chicago after exiting COVID-19 protocol.

Forward Brandon Baddock and defenceman Louie Belpedio were loaned to Laval.

The Canadiens are back in action Thursday night against the Chicago Blackhawks.