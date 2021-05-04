'He's a star in the making': Habs impressed by Caufield's poise under pressure

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

After scoring back-to-back overtime winners, 20-year-old Cole Caufield was elevated to the top line at the team's skate on Tuesday.

Caufield skated with Phillip Danault and Josh Anderson on the top line, while Jesperi Kotkaniemi dropped down the lineup to skate with Jake Evans and Artturi Lehkonen.

#Habs 4th line clarified on the next drill:

Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Evans @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) May 4, 2021

Goaltender Carey Price (concussion) will skate on Wednesday but will not travel with the team to Ottawa. He will join the team in Toronto on Thursday prior to games against the Maple Leafs on Thursday and Saturday.

#Habs Ducharme says Price will skate tomorrow but won’t go to Ottawa. He’ll join his team in Toronto.



Ducharme added there’s a chance some of the team’s injured players could return later this week. Wouldn’t specify which. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) May 4, 2021

Ottawa Senators

Thomas Chabot was absent from the team's skate Tuesday after exiting Monday's win over the Winnipeg Jets with an injury.

Tuesday practice lines.

(Chabot and JBrown not on the ice)



Tkachuk Norris Batherson

Formenton White Paul

Stützle Pinto CBrown

Dzingel Tierney Dadonov

Bishop Amadio Anisimov

Abramov



Mete Zaitsev

Brannstrom Zub

Alsing JBD



Forsberg

Gustavsson

Hogberg — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) May 4, 2021

New York Rangers

Rangers' forwards Artemi Panarin (lower body) and Chris Kreider (lower body) and defencemen Jacob Trouba (upper body) and Ryan Lindgren (upper body) are not participating in practice Tuesday. Panarin was forced out of Monday's matchup with the Washington Capitals after sustaining the injury in the second-period melee involving Tom Wilson.

The Rangers are practicing. Artemi Panarin (lower body), Jacob Trouba (upper body), Chris Kreider (lower body) and Ryan Lindgren (upper body) are not on the ice. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) May 4, 2021

Boston Bruins

Jaroslav Halak will start in net Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils, while Brandon Carlo and Mike Reilly will draw into the lineup as Kevan Miller and Jakub Zboril are out.