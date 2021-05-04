1h ago
Ice Chips: Caufield bumped up to top line
After scoring back-to-back overtime winners, 20-year-old Cole Caufield was elevated to the top line at the Montreal Canadiens skate on Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
After scoring back-to-back overtime winners, 20-year-old Cole Caufield was elevated to the top line at the team's skate on Tuesday.
Caufield skated with Phillip Danault and Josh Anderson on the top line, while Jesperi Kotkaniemi dropped down the lineup to skate with Jake Evans and Artturi Lehkonen.
Goaltender Carey Price (concussion) will skate on Wednesday but will not travel with the team to Ottawa. He will join the team in Toronto on Thursday prior to games against the Maple Leafs on Thursday and Saturday.
Ottawa Senators
Thomas Chabot was absent from the team's skate Tuesday after exiting Monday's win over the Winnipeg Jets with an injury.
New York Rangers
Rangers' forwards Artemi Panarin (lower body) and Chris Kreider (lower body) and defencemen Jacob Trouba (upper body) and Ryan Lindgren (upper body) are not participating in practice Tuesday. Panarin was forced out of Monday's matchup with the Washington Capitals after sustaining the injury in the second-period melee involving Tom Wilson.
Boston Bruins
Jaroslav Halak will start in net Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils, while Brandon Carlo and Mike Reilly will draw into the lineup as Kevan Miller and Jakub Zboril are out.