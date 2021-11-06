58m ago
Ice Chips: Suzuki, Drouin, Gallagher to be game-time decisions
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens Head coach Dominique Ducharme says that forwards Nick Suzuki, Jonathan Drouin and Brendan Gallagher are all game-time decisions for tonight's game against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Ducharme also confirmed that Jake Allen would start in goal.
According to TSN's John Lu the Habs will have the same defence pairings as their previous game.
Chiarot - Petry
Kulak - Savard
Romanov - Wideman
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled goaltender Joseph Woll from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL. He will backup Jack Campbell tonight against the Boston Bruins. Petr Mrazek was absent from Leafs morning skate. He returned from a groin injury last week but has not played since.
The Leafs lines at morning skate are as follows, according to TSN's Mark Masters:
Bunting - Matthews - Nylander
Kerfoot - Tavares - Marner
Engvall - Kampf - Kase
Ritchie - Spezza - Simmonds
Rielly - Dermott
Muzzin - Brodie
Sandin - Liljegren
Holl
Campbell starts
Woll
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres of recalled goaltender Aaron Dell from the AHL's Rochester Americans, the team announced on Saturday. Forward Brett Murray has been loaned to Rochester in a corresponding move.
Florida Panthers
Goaltender Christopher Gibson has been recalled from AHL Charlotte by the team on Saturday.
Gibson is expected to back up Spencer Knight as veteran goalie Sergei Bobrovski is out day-to-day with an upper body injury.
Carolina Hurricanes
Goaltender Fredrick Andersen is expected to get the start for Saturday night's game against the Florida Panthers.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Columbus Blue Jackets are expected to use these lines for Saturday night's game against the Colorado Avalanche.
Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins is expected to get the start.