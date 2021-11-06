Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Canadiens Head coach Dominique Ducharme says that forwards Nick Suzuki, Jonathan Drouin and Brendan Gallagher are all game-time decisions for tonight's game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ducharme also confirmed that Jake Allen would start in goal.

According to TSN's John Lu the Habs will have the same defence pairings as their previous game.

Chiarot - Petry

Kulak - Savard

Romanov - Wideman

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled goaltender Joseph Woll from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL. He will backup Jack Campbell tonight against the Boston Bruins. Petr Mrazek was absent from Leafs morning skate. He returned from a groin injury last week but has not played since.

Petr Mrazek, who returned from a groin injury a week ago but hasn’t played since … is absent from the Leafs morning skate



The Leafs lines at morning skate are as follows, according to TSN's Mark Masters:

Bunting - Matthews - Nylander

Kerfoot - Tavares - Marner

Engvall - Kampf - Kase

Ritchie - Spezza - Simmonds

Rielly - Dermott

Muzzin - Brodie

Sandin - Liljegren

Holl

Campbell starts

Woll

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres of recalled goaltender Aaron Dell from the AHL's Rochester Americans, the team announced on Saturday. Forward Brett Murray has been loaned to Rochester in a corresponding move.

Florida Panthers

Goaltender Christopher Gibson has been recalled from AHL Charlotte by the team on Saturday.

Gibson is expected to back up Spencer Knight as veteran goalie Sergei Bobrovski is out day-to-day with an upper body injury.

Carolina Hurricanes

Goaltender Fredrick Andersen is expected to get the start for Saturday night's game against the Florida Panthers.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets are expected to use these lines for Saturday night's game against the Colorado Avalanche.

Nyquist-Jenner-Bjorkstrand

Voracek-Sillinger-Chinakhov

Hofmann-Roslovic-Stenlund

Texier-Kuraly-Robinson



Werenski-Bean

Gavrikov-Bayreuther

Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins is expected to get the start.