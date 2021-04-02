1h ago
Ice Chips: Habs send Ouellet, Dauphin to AHL
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens announced Friday morning that they are reassigning forward Laurent Dauphin and defenceman Xavier Ouellet to the AHL's Laval Rocket.
The Montreal Canadiens have reassigned forward Laurent Dauphin and defenseman Xavier Ouellet to the AHL's Laval Rocket.
Both of them are going to be available to play in tonight's game against the Stockton Heat.
The team says both players will be eligible to play Friday against the Stockton Heat.
Montreal also announced Friday they have agreed to a one-year contract with defenceman Corey Schueneman.
The Canadiens announced today that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with defenseman Corey Schueneman.
Ottawa Senators
The Sens announce defenceman Olle Alsing and forward Logan Shaw have been recalled from the AHL's Belleville Senators and reassigned to the team's taxi squad. Forward Artem Anisimov has been recalled from the taxi squad.
D Olle Alsing and RW Logan Shaw have been recalled from @BellevilleSens and re-assigned to the team's taxi squad.
D Olle Alsing and RW Logan Shaw have been recalled from @BellevilleSens and re-assigned to the team's taxi squad.
C Artem Anisimov has been recalled from the taxi squad.
C Clark Bishop and LW Alex Formenton have been re-assigned to the team's taxi squad.
C Clark Bishop and LW Alex Formenton have been re-assigned to the team's taxi squad.
Meanwhile, forwards Clark Bishop and Alex Formenton have been reassigned to the taxi squad..
Dallas Stars
The Stars announced Thursday night they have signed goaltender Adam Scheel to a two-year, entry-level contract.
The @DallasStars have signed North Dakota goaltender Adam Scheel who has signed an ATO with #txstars.
He joins the team for the remainder of the 2020-21 AHL season. Transaction presented by #bluecornharvest.
Read: https://t.co/VoRHFQKjUY pic.twitter.com/TYf7fFKWKn
He will report to the team's AHL affiliate, the Texas Stars, for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.