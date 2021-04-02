Button: Ducharme has given Habs' offence more freedom

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens announced Friday morning that they are reassigning forward Laurent Dauphin and defenceman Xavier Ouellet to the AHL's Laval Rocket.

The team says both players will be eligible to play Friday against the Stockton Heat.

Montreal also announced Friday they have agreed to a one-year contract with defenceman Corey Schueneman.

Ottawa Senators

The Sens announce defenceman Olle Alsing and forward Logan Shaw have been recalled from the AHL's Belleville Senators and reassigned to the team's taxi squad. Forward Artem Anisimov has been recalled from the taxi squad.

Meanwhile, forwards Clark Bishop and Alex Formenton have been reassigned to the taxi squad..

Dallas Stars

The Stars announced Thursday night they have signed goaltender Adam Scheel to a two-year, entry-level contract.

He will report to the team's AHL affiliate, the Texas Stars, for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.