Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenceman Mark Friedman off of injured reserve and recalled forward Anthony Angello from the taxi squad.

Goaltender Casey DeSmith will get the start against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.

Casey DeSmith will get the start in goal today in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/hEZ2ZBwvLr — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 18, 2021

BUFFALO SABRES

The Buffalo Sabres recalled defenceman Mattias Samuelsson from the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League and he will make his NHL debut against the Pittsburg Penguins on Sunday.

Goaltender Dustin Tokarski starts in goal against the Penguins.

Mattias Samuelsson is set to make his @NHL debut today against the Penguins, per interim head coach Don Granato. 🙌#LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/YQMVJGpt0G — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) April 18, 2021

NEW JERSEY DEVILS

MacKenzie Blackwood will get the start in net on Sunday and Nolan Foote will make his NHL debut for the New Jersey Devils.