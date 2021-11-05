Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens could be without three key players Saturday but coach Dominique Ducharme expects all of them to be ready. Brendan Gallagher and Nick Suzuki missed Friday's skate both for a 'therapy day' according to Montreal, while Johnathan Drouin participated.

Dominique Ducharme s'attend à ce que Brendan Gallagher, Nick Suzuki et Jonathan Drouin soient de la formation samedi, mais leur présence n'est pas encore confirmée.



Habs' Practice Lines

F

Mike Hoffman - Jonathan Drouin - Josh Anderson

Artturi Lehkonen - Christian Dvorak - Joel Armia

Tyler Toffoli - Adam Brooks - Michael Pezzetta

Alex Belzile - Cedric Paquette - Jake Evans

D

Ben Chiarot - Jeff Petry

Brett Kulak - David Savard

Alexander Romanov - Chris Wideman

G

Jake Allen

Sam Montembeault

Karel St-Laurent

Here are the lines and defense pairings featured at Friday's practice in Brossard.

Carolina Hurricanes

Looks like there are a couple missing players from the Carolina Hurricanes practice Friday. The team was missing Brett Pesce and Nino Niederreiter.

Hello from practice before the #Canes fly to Florida. Some updates for you folks— no Brett Pesce and still no Nino Niederreiter.



Defensive Pairings are as follows:

- Slavin and Bear

- Skjei and DeAngelo

Rod Brind'Amour said that Pesce's status is 'week-to-week', and that Niederreiter is feeling better but won't travel with the team to Florida to take on the Panthers Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

Brett Pesce will not go on the trip with the team per Rod Brind’Amour. His status is more of a “week to week” basis than day-to-day.



Ottawa Senators

The Senators aren't in action Friday but they did officially announce Brady Tkachuk as the 10th captain in franchise history. The Sens are in action again Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 2 p.m. ET on which will be broadcast on TSN.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have sent Kristians Rubins back to the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.

Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck won't suit up for the Jets Friday after feeling 'under the weather' Thursday. He tested negative for COVID but still won't be playing. The Jets have recalled goalie Mikhail Berdin from the Manitoba Moose on an emergency basis as the team awaits the status of Hellebuyck moving forward.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets places Patrik Laine on the injured reserve Friday. The Finnish winger was injured in Wednesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with an oblique strain.

TRANSACTION: #CBJ have placed left wing Patrik Laine on Injured Reserve.



Without Laine, the Blue Jackets had Yegor Chinakhov skating with Cole Sillinger and Jakub Voracek during 5-on-5 drills.

Today at 5-on-5 for #CBJ



Chinakhov-Sillinger-Voracek

Nyquist-Jenner-Bjorkstrand

Hofmann-Roslovic-Stenlund

Robinson-Kuraly-Texier

Werenski-Bean

Gavrikov-Bayreuther

Carlsson-Peeke

Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals aren't in action Friday but the team announced a couple roster moves. Forward Anthony Mantha has been placed on the injured reserve with an upper-body injury. According to the, Capitals Mantha underwent shoulder surgery Friday and will be out indefinitely.

In a corresponding move the Capitals recalled Aliaksei Protas from the Hershey Bears. The 20-year-old Protas made his NHL debut against the Tampa Bay Lightning Monday.