57m ago
Ice Chips: Canadiens' Gallagher, Suzuki and Drouin expected to play Saturday
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Ducharme: Price to visit with Canadiens on Monday
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens could be without three key players Saturday but coach Dominique Ducharme expects all of them to be ready. Brendan Gallagher and Nick Suzuki missed Friday's skate both for a 'therapy day' according to Montreal, while Johnathan Drouin participated.
Habs' Practice Lines
F
Mike Hoffman - Jonathan Drouin - Josh Anderson
Artturi Lehkonen - Christian Dvorak - Joel Armia
Tyler Toffoli - Adam Brooks - Michael Pezzetta
Alex Belzile - Cedric Paquette - Jake Evans
D
Ben Chiarot - Jeff Petry
Brett Kulak - David Savard
Alexander Romanov - Chris Wideman
G
Jake Allen
Sam Montembeault
Karel St-Laurent
Carolina Hurricanes
Looks like there are a couple missing players from the Carolina Hurricanes practice Friday. The team was missing Brett Pesce and Nino Niederreiter.
Rod Brind'Amour said that Pesce's status is 'week-to-week', and that Niederreiter is feeling better but won't travel with the team to Florida to take on the Panthers Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.
Ottawa Senators
The Senators aren't in action Friday but they did officially announce Brady Tkachuk as the 10th captain in franchise history. The Sens are in action again Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 2 p.m. ET on which will be broadcast on TSN.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs have sent Kristians Rubins back to the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.
Winnipeg Jets
Connor Hellebuyck won't suit up for the Jets Friday after feeling 'under the weather' Thursday. He tested negative for COVID but still won't be playing. The Jets have recalled goalie Mikhail Berdin from the Manitoba Moose on an emergency basis as the team awaits the status of Hellebuyck moving forward.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Columbus Blue Jackets places Patrik Laine on the injured reserve Friday. The Finnish winger was injured in Wednesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with an oblique strain.
Without Laine, the Blue Jackets had Yegor Chinakhov skating with Cole Sillinger and Jakub Voracek during 5-on-5 drills.
Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals aren't in action Friday but the team announced a couple roster moves. Forward Anthony Mantha has been placed on the injured reserve with an upper-body injury. According to the, Capitals Mantha underwent shoulder surgery Friday and will be out indefinitely.
In a corresponding move the Capitals recalled Aliaksei Protas from the Hershey Bears. The 20-year-old Protas made his NHL debut against the Tampa Bay Lightning Monday.