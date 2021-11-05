2h ago
Ice Chips: Senators' Watson in COVID-19 protocol
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Ottawa Senators
Austin Watson has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced the news Friday.
The Senators aren't in action Friday but they did officially announce Brady Tkachuk as the 10th captain in franchise history. The Sens are in action again Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 2 p.m. ET on TSN.
Montreal Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens were without a few key players at practice Friday but coach Dominique Ducharme expects all of them to be ready Saturday. Brendan Gallagher and Nick Suzuki missed Friday's skate both for a 'therapy day' according to Montreal, while Jonathan Drouin participated.
Habs' Practice Lines
F
Mike Hoffman - Jonathan Drouin - Josh Anderson
Artturi Lehkonen - Christian Dvorak - Joel Armia
Tyler Toffoli - Adam Brooks - Michael Pezzetta
Alex Belzile - Cedric Paquette - Jake Evans
D
Ben Chiarot - Jeff Petry
Brett Kulak - David Savard
Alexander Romanov - Chris Wideman
G
Jake Allen
Sam Montembeault
Karel St-Laurent
Carolina Hurricanes
Looks like there are a couple missing players from the Carolina Hurricanes practice Friday. The team was missing Brett Pesce and Nino Niederreiter.
Rod Brind'Amour said that Pesce's status is 'week-to-week', and that Niederreiter is feeling better but won't travel with the team to Florida to take on the Panthers Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs have sent Kristians Rubins back to the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.
Winnipeg Jets
Connor Hellebuyck won't suit up for the Jets Friday after feeling 'under the weather' Thursday. He tested negative for COVID but still won't be playing. The Jets have recalled goalie Mikhail Berdin from the Manitoba Moose on an emergency basis as the team awaits the status of Hellebuyck moving forward.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Columbus Blue Jackets places Patrik Laine on the injured reserve Friday. The Finnish winger was injured in Wednesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with an oblique strain.
Without Laine, the Blue Jackets had Yegor Chinakhov skating with Cole Sillinger and Jakub Voracek during 5-on-5 drills.
Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals aren't in action Friday but the team announced a couple roster moves. Forward Anthony Mantha has been placed on the injured reserve with an upper-body injury. According to the, Capitals Mantha underwent shoulder surgery Friday and will be out indefinitely.
In a corresponding move the Capitals recalled Aliaksei Protas from the Hershey Bears. The 20-year-old Protas made his NHL debut against the Tampa Bay Lightning Monday.
San Jose Sharks
The San Jose Sharks are returning William Eklund to his Swedish club Djurgarden. If he had played another game it would have meant burning a year of his entry-level contract.
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Tampa Bay Lightning announced that forward Gabriel Dumont has been reassigned to the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL.