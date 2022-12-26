19m ago
Ice Chips: Lightning, Stars players, staff enter NHL's protocols
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning announced Sunday that Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Mikhail Sergachev, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Brain Elliot, and assistant coach Rob Zettler have entered COVID protocol.
Dallas Stars
The Stars placed six players and two support staff members in protocol, joining Jani Hakanpaa.
The NHL postponed 14 games originally scheduled for Monday and now intends to resume play on Tuesday.
In total, 64 games have been postponed so far this season.