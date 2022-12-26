Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning announced Sunday that Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Mikhail Sergachev, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Brain Elliot, and assistant coach Rob Zettler have entered COVID protocol.

#Bolts announce Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Mikhail Sergachev, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Brian Elliott, and assistant coach Rob Zettler have entered COVID protocol. — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) December 26, 2021

Dallas Stars

The Stars placed six players and two support staff members in protocol, joining Jani Hakanpaa.

The Dallas Stars have placed Radek Faksa, Miro Heiskanen, Joel Kiviranta, Michael Raffl and Jason Robertson, along with two support staff members, into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, joining Jani Hakanpaa. — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 26, 2021

The NHL postponed 14 games originally scheduled for Monday and now intends to resume play on Tuesday.

In total, 64 games have been postponed so far this season.