Leafs finally figure things out enough to win their first division title in 2 decades

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters that both Nick Foligno and Justin Holl responded well to practice Tuesday and are expected to play Wednesday night as the Leafs take on the Ottawa Senators.

Sheldon Keefe says Nick Foligno & Justin Holl responded well to practice yesterday & are expected to play tonight



Foligno skated with Tavares-Nylander yesterday @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 12, 2021

Foligno, who suffered an upper-body injury last Monday against the Montreal Canadiens, skated with John Tavares and William Nylander at practice.

Meanwhile, goaltender Frederik Andersen will get the start in his first game action since March 19. Jack Campbell will start Friday's regular season finale against the Winnipeg Jets, Keefe says.

Montreal Canadiens

The Habs announced defenceman Xavier Ouellet and forward jesse Ylonen have been called up from the AHL's Laval Rocket.

TSN's John Lu reports Ylonen could make his NHL debut if head coach Dominique Ducharme rests a forward or two. Josh Anderson was designated as questionable on Tuesday for Wednesday's early evening showdown against the Edmonton Oilers.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators announced that Logan Brown and Parker Kelly have been recalled from the team's taxi squad and both are expected to be in the lineup as the Sens wrap up their season Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Meanwhile, forward J.C. Beaudin and defenceman Lassi Thomson have been recalled from the AHL's Belleville Senators and re-assigned to the club's taxi squad.

Roster update: The #Sens have made the following roster moves:



C Logan Brown and LW Parker Kelly have been recalled from the team's taxi squad.



C J-C Beaudin and D Lassi Thomson have been recalled from @BellevilleSens and re-assigned to the taxi squad. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) May 12, 2021

Calgary Flames

Flames forward Sean Monahan will miss the remaining four games of the regular season and is scheduled to have hip surgery next week, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Flames expect Monahan to be a full participant a training camp.

.@MFradiology Injury Update: Sean Monahan will not play the remaining four games of the season. He is scheduled for hip surgery next week and will be ready for full participation at training camp. pic.twitter.com/yKvkig5hVP — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 12, 2021

The 26-year-old appeared in 50 games this season with the Flames and posted 10 goals and 18 assists.

The Flames were officially eliminated from the playoffs on Monday.

Monahan has played his entire eight-year NHL career with the Flames, who drafted him sixth overall in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Colorado Avalanche

Head coach Jared Bednar told reporters that Samuel Girard will make his return Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Kings, tweets Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Samuel Girard will return from injury and play against the Kings tonight, Jared Bednar says on Altitude. Nathan MacKinnon is out but will be back for the playoffs. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) May 12, 2021

Girard has been out since April 30 because of a lower-body injury.