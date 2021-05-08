Where does Matthews’ season ranks among the best ever Leafs’ seasons?

Toronto Maple Leafs

Injured forward Nick Foligno was out on the ice ahead of Toronto's optional morning skate Saturday.

This comes after Foligno also skated on Friday and head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters he was taking positive steps toward a return.

He was injured Monday against the Montreal Canadiens and missed Thursday's game. He is believed to be out Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens.

TSN's Kristen Shilton tweets the skaters that were on the ice for Saturday's optional were Joe Thornton, Jason Spezza, Adam Brooks, Zach Hyman, Riley Nash, Rasmus Sandin, Timothy Liljegren, Stefan Noesen, Pierre Engvall, Alex Galchenyuk, Ben Hutton, Alex Kerfoot, Jack Campbell and David Rittich.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators announce they have recalled goaltender Filip Gustavsson from the taxi squad.

He has a goals-against average of 1.87 and a save percentage of .944 in six games with the Sens so far this season.