Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Backup Jake Allen will be between the pipes Thursday night when the Habs battle the Ottawa Senators in the nation's capital.

Projected Lines vs. Sens - John Lu, TSN

F

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson

Byron - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen

Frolik - Evans - Perry

D

Edmundson – Weber

Kulak - Petry

Romanov - Mete

G

Allen starting

Price

Ottawa Senators

The team has recalled centre Clark Bishop, left winger Alex Formenton and goalie Filip Gustavsson from the team's taxi squad while centre Artem Anisimov has been re-assigned to the team's taxi squad. Goalie Matt Murray, who has been out since March 10 with an upper-body injury, has been activated off the injured reserve.

Finally, the Sens signed defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker to a three-year entry-level contract.