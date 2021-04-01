9h ago
Ice Chips: Allen starts for Habs vs. Sens
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
Backup Jake Allen will be between the pipes Thursday night when the Habs battle the Ottawa Senators in the nation's capital.
Projected Lines vs. Sens - John Lu, TSN
F
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson
Byron - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen
Frolik - Evans - Perry
D
Edmundson – Weber
Kulak - Petry
Romanov - Mete
G
Allen starting
Price
Ottawa Senators
The team has recalled centre Clark Bishop, left winger Alex Formenton and goalie Filip Gustavsson from the team's taxi squad while centre Artem Anisimov has been re-assigned to the team's taxi squad. Goalie Matt Murray, who has been out since March 10 with an upper-body injury, has been activated off the injured reserve.
Finally, the Sens signed defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker to a three-year entry-level contract.