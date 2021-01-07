As NHL training camps continue, keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Thursday Auston Matthews and Jason Spezza will start taking reps on the penalty to get a feel for the role for use on a part-time basis.

Keefe said Zach Hyman, Mitch Marner, Ilya Mikheyev and Alex Kerfoot will serve as the team's main penalty killing forwards this season.

"In Auston's case in particular, it's something he hasn't done. We don't expect it to be any sort of full-time role or responsibility but on a part-time basis as needed. We want to start getting him comfortable with those situations and face-offs in particular is an area where he can bring a lot to us on the left side," Keefe said. "We've seen so much in his growth as a defensive player that we believe he can bring a lot to the penalty kill, and obviously the offensive threat that he is on the ice, in addition to some of our other penalty killers, brings a lot too so we're going to start to get him some minutes in that regard this season."​

Matthews was 55% in the dot last season, while the Leafs ranked 24th in PK faceoffs.

Ottawa Senators

Centre Chris Tierney who has been dealing with an injury and not skating is listed with Group B today, signaling his return to the ice.

Tierney, 26, had 11 goals and 37 points in 71 games last season with the Senators.

The Senators used the following lines in their first skate of the day:

Tkachuk – L.Brown – Dadonov

Chalpik – White - Batherson

Galchekyuk – Anisimov – Watson

Paul – Norris – C.Brown

Kelly - Paquette - Balcers



Chabot – Gudbranson

Reilly – Zaitsev

Wolanin – J.Brown

Coburn - Zub



Murray

Hogberg

The following players will skate in Group B:

Formenton

Tierney

Shaw

Beaudin

Thomson

Apsriot

Haley

Lajoie

Peca

Alsing

Sokolov

Jaros

Daccord

Mandolese

Montreal Canadiens

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun noted Thursday that the Canadiens will be exempt from the curfew being imposed in Quebec, but will have to go straight home after games as part of their protocol.

The team used the following team's Thursday's scrimmage:

Red Team

Tatar-Danault-Gallagher

Drouin-Suzuki-Anderson

Toffoli-Kotkaniemi-Armia

Frolik-Poehling-Perry

Chiarot-Weber

Edmundson-Petry

Kulak-Romanov

Allen

Primeau

White Team

Byron-Evans-Lehkonen

Dauphin-Vejdemo-Weal

Teasdale-Lynch-Belzile

Lucchini-Blandisi-Baddock

Ouellet-Mete

Leskinen-Fleury

Juulsen

Price

Lindgren

New Jersey Devils

Defenceman Will Butcher was not on the ice for the team's first session on Thursday.

Butcher had four goals and 21 points in 56 games with the Devils last season.