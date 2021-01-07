1h ago
Ice Chips: Leafs' Matthews to get PK reps
As NHL training camps continue, keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the with daily Ice Chips. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Thursday Auston Matthews and Jason Spezza will start taking reps on the penalty to get a feel for the role for use on a part-time basis.
TSN.ca Staff
Keefe shares why he’s slotted Thornton with Matthews and Marner
Toronto Maple Leafs
Keefe said Zach Hyman, Mitch Marner, Ilya Mikheyev and Alex Kerfoot will serve as the team's main penalty killing forwards this season.
"In Auston's case in particular, it's something he hasn't done. We don't expect it to be any sort of full-time role or responsibility but on a part-time basis as needed. We want to start getting him comfortable with those situations and face-offs in particular is an area where he can bring a lot to us on the left side," Keefe said. "We've seen so much in his growth as a defensive player that we believe he can bring a lot to the penalty kill, and obviously the offensive threat that he is on the ice, in addition to some of our other penalty killers, brings a lot too so we're going to start to get him some minutes in that regard this season."
Matthews was 55% in the dot last season, while the Leafs ranked 24th in PK faceoffs.
Ottawa Senators
Centre Chris Tierney who has been dealing with an injury and not skating is listed with Group B today, signaling his return to the ice.
Tierney, 26, had 11 goals and 37 points in 71 games last season with the Senators.
The Senators used the following lines in their first skate of the day:
Tkachuk – L.Brown – Dadonov
Chalpik – White - Batherson
Galchekyuk – Anisimov – Watson
Paul – Norris – C.Brown
Kelly - Paquette - Balcers
Chabot – Gudbranson
Reilly – Zaitsev
Wolanin – J.Brown
Coburn - Zub
Murray
Hogberg
The following players will skate in Group B:
Formenton
Tierney
Shaw
Beaudin
Thomson
Apsriot
Haley
Lajoie
Peca
Alsing
Sokolov
Jaros
Daccord
Mandolese
Montreal Canadiens
TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun noted Thursday that the Canadiens will be exempt from the curfew being imposed in Quebec, but will have to go straight home after games as part of their protocol.
The team used the following team's Thursday's scrimmage:
Red Team
Tatar-Danault-Gallagher
Drouin-Suzuki-Anderson
Toffoli-Kotkaniemi-Armia
Frolik-Poehling-Perry
Chiarot-Weber
Edmundson-Petry
Kulak-Romanov
Allen
Primeau
White Team
Byron-Evans-Lehkonen
Dauphin-Vejdemo-Weal
Teasdale-Lynch-Belzile
Lucchini-Blandisi-Baddock
Ouellet-Mete
Leskinen-Fleury
Juulsen
Price
Lindgren
New Jersey Devils
Defenceman Will Butcher was not on the ice for the team's first session on Thursday.
Butcher had four goals and 21 points in 56 games with the Devils last season.