Sabourin taken off ice in stretcher, transported to hospital following hit

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Forward Logan Brown is week to week with an upper-body injury. He was injured taking a slash to the arm/wrist from a Bruins player. Brown left the game and didn't return. In four games with the Sens this season, Brown has two assists in four games.

Scott Sabourin was released from the hospital today and suffered a fractured nose. He collided with Bruins forward David Backes in last night's game in the first period and hit his head off the ice where he was unconscious. He was stretchered off the ice and did not return to the game.

Updates from #Sens Pierre Dorion:



Scott Sabourin is expected to be released from hospital today; Sabourin has also suffered a fractured nose.



Artem Anisimov skated today and will join the team in New York on Monday. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) November 3, 2019

Sens lines at practice this morning:

Tkachuk Pageau Duclair

Paul-Tierney-C.Brown

Chlapik-Beaudin-Ennis

Boedker-Namestnikov-Ryan

Chabot-Zaitsev

Brannstrom-Hainsey

Borowiecki-DeMelo

Goloubef

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Patric Hornqvist was placed on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury and is expected to be out "longer term". He left in the third period of Saturday's game against the Edmonton Oilers and did not play in overtime.