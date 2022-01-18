6h ago
Ice Chips: Senators' Murray to miss Tuesday's game against Sabres
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators announced Tuesday afternoon that goaltender Matt Murray will miss tonight's game against the Buffalo Sabres will a non-Covid illness.
The team also said that netminder Filip Gustavsson has been recalled from Belleville.
Earlier Tuesday, the Senators recalled defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker from the taxi squad.
Forwards Mark Kastelic and Logan Shaw were also recalled from the AHL and placed on the taxi squad.
The Senators are set to play their first home game since a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 11.
Washington Capitals
The Capitals will be without T.J. Oshie, John Carlson and Conor Sheary against the Winnipeg Jets Tuesday night.
Oshie is out with an upper body injury while Carlson and Sheary are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens announced that the team was adding two more players to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.
Joel Armia and Cole Caufield tested positive and were both placed in the league's protocol.
Dallas Stars
Anton Khudobin has been reassigned to the taxi squad by the Stars. Khudobin last played in the Stars Jan. 15 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The team also announced that forward Ty Dellandrea has been recalled from the Texas Stars of the AHL and placed on the taxi squad.
New Jersey Devils
The Devils will be without head coach Lindy Ruff due to personal reasons, he is expected to be back with the team Wednesday.
Carolina Hurricanes
The Hurricanes announced Tuesday that the team had reassigned Josh Leivo to the taxi squad and that Joey Keane had been assigned to the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.
Vancouver Canucks
Bo Horvat won't be on the ice for the Canucks in Tuesday's matchup against the Nashville Predators.
The Canucks announced that Horvat was bein places in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs will be without a key member of the squad after Jake Muzzin was diagnosed without a concussion.
The defenceman took a big hit against St. Louis and the team announced Tuesday that he won't travel to New York.
Philadelphia Flyers
Max Willman has been called up from the taxi squad by the Flyers. The team also announced they were loaning Jackson Cates to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL.
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres announced the team had recalled Brett Murray from the taxi squad.
New York Rangers
The Rangers have assigned Johnny Brodzinski and Tim Gettinger have been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL.
Boston Bruins
Coach Bruce Cassidy announced that Matt Grzelcyk is out of protocol and expects that he will suit up for the Bruins Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes.