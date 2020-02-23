Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have re-assigned forwards Drake Batherson and Josh Norris to the Belleville Senators, the team announced on Sunday morning.

Batherson has been between the Sens and the AHL Belleville team for the past two seasons. This year, he played a total of 23 games for the Sens and recorded three goals and an NHL career high of seven assists. For Belleville, he's recorded 14 goals and 32 assists this season. Batherson also played for Team Canada in the 2018 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship where he scored a total of seven goals and helped bring home a gold medal for the team.

For Josh Norris, this was his first season playing with the Sens. Prior to being called up, he played 51 games for Belleville where he scored 30 goals and made 28 assists. Norris has also played for Team U.S. in the past where he helped them win bronze in the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship and silver in 2019.

New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils have signed Julian Melchiori to an NHL contract for the rest of the season.

NEWS: The #NJDevils have signed defenseman Julian Melchiori to an NHL contract for the rest of the 2019-20 season.https://t.co/I3rU0xXyO3 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 23, 2020

The team signed the 28-year-old defenseman to a $700,000 NHL level contract, $150,000 AHL level for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. Following the signing, he was placed on waivers.

Melchiori has had 30 games of NHL experience playing for the Winnipeg Jets between 2013-2017. This season, he's been playing in the AHL for Binghamton where he's recorded five goals and eight assists in the 54 games that he's played.

St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues have placed Oskar Sundqvist and Alex Pietrangelo in tonight's lineup against the Minnesota Wild. Tyler Bozak will be out tonight and is day to day.

Sundqvist is in tonight, Bozak out. Not quite ready. Bozak is day to day. Pietrangelo is in. #stlblues — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) February 23, 2020

Sundqvist has played 48 games for the Blues this season. He's registered 11 goals and 10 assists with a plus-2 rating.

Pietrangelo has played in a total of 749 games for the Blues since 2008. This season, he's played in 61 games and has posted 13 goals, 34 assists, and a plus-8 rating.

Bozak has been ruled out of tonight's game. He suffered a lower-body injury in Thursday's game against the Arizona Coyotes and will be day to day. Bozak has played in 60 of the Blues' games this season and has posted 12 goals, 15 assists and a plus-3 rating. This is Bozak's second season with the team, and his 11th season in the NHL.

Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars have recalled Taylor Fedun from Texas.

He was assigned to the Texas Stars on a conditioning assignment where he played five games. Before being sent down on assignment, the 31-year-old defenseman recorded nine points and a plus-3 rating for Dallas.

Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild has recalled Louie Belpedio and Gerald Mayhew from AHL team Iowa Wild.

NEWS: #mnwild General Manager Bill Guerin announced the club has recalled defenseman Louie Belpedio and forward Gerald Mayhew from the @IAWild.



📰 per the @totallimo I-35 report: https://t.co/hKfBqKlWIu pic.twitter.com/W5NGXS4Kbg — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) February 23, 2020

Belpedio has 18 points and a plus-five rating with the Iowa Wild this season. In the past he's played three games for Minnesota where he locked in two assists with the team.

Mayhew has played seven games for Minnesota this season where he scored two goals. Prior to being called up, he recorded 61 points and a plus-17 rating for Iowa.

Forward Luke Kunin and defenseman Carson Soucy is also expected to miss the next couple of games due to injury.

#mnwild Injury Update: forward Luke Kunin is expected to miss 10-14 days (upper body) and defenseman Carson Soucy is expected to miss 2-4 weeks (upper body). — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) February 23, 2020

Kunin suffered an upper-body injury in the first period of Friday's game against the Edmonton Oilers. Prior to his injury, he played 59 games this season where he's recorded 27 points.

Similar to Kunin, Soucy also sustained an upper-body injury in Friday's game against the Oilers. This season, he's played 55 games and has recorded 14 points and a plus-16 rating.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled Joonas Korpisalo and have assigned Matiss Kivlenieks and Calvin Thurkauf to AHL team Cleveland Monsters.

Korpisalo was placed on assignment with the Monsters after he suffered a knee injury in the Dec. 29 game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Prior to being injured, the 25-year-old goaltender was having one of his best seasons of his career. He set set a career high in wins, shutouts, and had a .913 save percentage.

With Korpisalo being recalled, Kivlenieks and Thurkauf have been sent down to the Monsters. Kivlenieks played in four games with the Blue Jackets where he had a .907 save percentage. For Thurkauf, he played in one game with the team but recorded a hit in his NHL debut Saturday.

Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights have recalled forward Patrick Brown from the Chicago Wolves.

The Golden Knights have recalled forward Patrick Brownhttps://t.co/Uxvej6ARg2 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 23, 2020

Brown has 28 games of NHL experience and with the Carolina Hurricanes. During his time with the team he recorded two points. This season, Brown has been playing for the Wolves where he has recorded 19 points.

Waivers

Waivers today: Tim Schaller (LA), Julian Melchiori (NJ), Hubert Labrie (Ott), Andrew Agozzino (Pgh) and D. Timashov (Tor)

K. Poulin is cleared from yesterday after signing with the Kings' organization.